Esteemed boxing tutor Manny Fernandes says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step.
He was referring to Charlton Malajika — a six-time national amateur champion — who has been allowed to fight in his first international boxing title.
With only six fights under his name, Malajika will oppose Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant World Boxing Association Pan African bantamweight belt in the main event of Golden Gloves’ Rising Stars bill at Emperors Palace on October 27.
“The title Malajika will fight for will serve as a motivation and I can tell you that he is improving a lot since his loss in May last year,” said Fernandes, who is also responsible for the career of Malajika’s brother — Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika who holds the IBO junior-bantamweight belt.
Charlton and Ricardo are managed by Brian Mitchell who owns the Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Fernandes, who guided a number of boxers to stardom including Malcolm Klassen to winning the IBF junior-lightweight belt, gave credit to Charlene Mitchell, Mitchell’s wife, for organising a sponsor for Charlton.
Charlton Malajika motivated by first international fight – Manny Fernandes
Amateur champ faces Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant bantamweight belt
Image: James Gradidge/ Gallo Images
Esteemed boxing tutor Manny Fernandes says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step.
He was referring to Charlton Malajika — a six-time national amateur champion — who has been allowed to fight in his first international boxing title.
With only six fights under his name, Malajika will oppose Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant World Boxing Association Pan African bantamweight belt in the main event of Golden Gloves’ Rising Stars bill at Emperors Palace on October 27.
“The title Malajika will fight for will serve as a motivation and I can tell you that he is improving a lot since his loss in May last year,” said Fernandes, who is also responsible for the career of Malajika’s brother — Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika who holds the IBO junior-bantamweight belt.
Charlton and Ricardo are managed by Brian Mitchell who owns the Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Fernandes, who guided a number of boxers to stardom including Malcolm Klassen to winning the IBF junior-lightweight belt, gave credit to Charlene Mitchell, Mitchell’s wife, for organising a sponsor for Charlton.
“Charlton was then able to leave his day job to concentrate on his boxing,” said Fernades.
“He is improving gradually and his work ethic makes it easy for me to implement new ideas in his game.”
Fernades knows what to expect from Cebekhulu: “He’s strong and is a come-forward fighter but we will sort him out,” said the man who made Ricardo a force in the junior-bantamweight class.
Meanwhile, Golden Gloves’ new find, Sanele “V16” Sogcwayi, will make his professional debut against Lungisani Mkhize in one of the undercard fights on October 27.
SowetanLIVE
Get Mzi Mnguni inducted into Hall of Fame – Rodney Berman
First pro boxing bout to revive the sport in Alex
SA title is more than a boxing belt for me – Busakwe
Vilakazi denies KZN-based boxers get preferential treatment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos