Boxing

Charlton Malajika motivated by first international fight – Manny Fernandes

Amateur champ faces Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant bantamweight belt

07 October 2024 - 10:05
Charlton Malajika during the No Mercy boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on June 15, 2024 in Johannesburg.
Charlton Malajika during the No Mercy boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on June 15, 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: James Gradidge/ Gallo Images

Esteemed boxing tutor Manny Fernandes says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step.

He was referring to Charlton Malajika — a six-time national amateur champion — who has been allowed to fight in his first international boxing title.

With only six fights under his name, Malajika will oppose Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant World Boxing Association Pan African bantamweight belt in the main event of Golden Gloves’ Rising Stars bill at Emperors Palace on October 27.

“The title Malajika will fight for will serve as a motivation and I can tell you that he is improving a lot since his loss in May last year,” said Fernandes, who is also responsible for the career of Malajika’s brother — Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika who holds the IBO junior-bantamweight belt.

Charlton and Ricardo are managed by Brian Mitchell who owns the Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.

Fernandes, who guided a number of boxers to stardom including Malcolm Klassen to winning the IBF junior-lightweight belt, gave credit to Charlene Mitchell, Mitchell’s wife, for organising a sponsor for Charlton.

“Charlton was then able to leave his day job to concentrate on his boxing,” said Fernades.

“He is improving gradually and his work ethic makes it easy for me to implement new ideas in his game.”

Fernades knows what to expect from Cebekhulu: “He’s strong and is a come-forward fighter but we will sort him out,” said the man who made Ricardo a force in the junior-bantamweight class.

Meanwhile, Golden Gloves’ new find, Sanele “V16” Sogcwayi, will make his professional debut against Lungisani Mkhize in one of the undercard fights on October 27.

SowetanLIVE

Get Mzi Mnguni inducted into Hall of Fame – Rodney Berman

Perhaps a word from charismatic and straight-talking minister of sports Gayton McKenzie will add weight to the impassioned plea made by boxing ...
Sport
3 days ago

First pro boxing bout to revive the sport in Alex

A professional international boxing tournament, aimed at reviving the fistic sport in Alexandra, has been confirmed for October 19 at Alexandra ...
Sport
4 days ago

SA title is more than a boxing belt for me – Busakwe

Burgeoning SA lightweight boxing champion, Khaya Busakwe, has warned he'll be like the honey badger against anyone who attempts to take possession of ...
Sport
6 days ago

Vilakazi denies KZN-based boxers get preferential treatment

Outspoken boxing promoter Sandile Vilakazi says it is untrue that the fight fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal does not give admiration to fighters who are ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka