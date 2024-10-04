Perhaps a word from charismatic and straight-talking minister of sports, art and culture Gayton McKenzie will add weight to the impassioned plea made by boxing promoter Rodney Berman to the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in New York to honour fallen accomplished trainer/manager Mzimasi Mnguni.
“It’s more than five years now since I pleaded that they induct Mzi,” said Berman, who together with Mnguni produced SA’s first International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion in 1990 when Welcome Ncita captured the junior-featherweight belt.
“Listen, I honestly don’t know what more to do. It’s now more than five years since I wrote to these guys. Mzi deserves to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame for what he did for this country.”
Mnguni produced fighters from his Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane near East London, and Berman promoted them under Golden Gloves Promotion since 1977.
Other IBF champions they produced are Mbulelo Botile, Vuyani Bungu and Zolani Petelo, with former Olympian “Hawk” Makepula winning the WBO title. “Mzi was a genius in boxing. I don’t think his achievements were ever really recognised,” said Berman, who himself is yet to be inducted to the IBHOF after being nominated some time back.
Berman said it was not something he thinks about for himself. “Whether I eventually get in or not, is neither here nor there. I will be satisfied to see Mzi and Vuyani inducted,” said Berman, who wrote a petition to Ed Brophy, who leads the famous institution, in 2018 making the point that Bungu was most deserving, especially as he was democratic SA’s first world champion.
Bungu won the IBF junior-featherweight belt in 1994, defeating revered American Kennedy McKinney — the 1988 Summer Olympian — who ended the reign of Ncita in 1992. Bungu took on all-comers and defended his belt 13 times before relinquishing it in 2000.
He retired in 2005, while Mnguni passed away in 2021 at 73.
SowetanLIVE
Get Mzi Mnguni inducted into Hall of Fame – Rodney Berman
Promoter says former boxing trainer’s achievements need to be recognised
Image: Nick Lourens/ SowetanLIVE
