A professional international boxing tournament, aimed at reviving the fistic sport in Alexandra, has been confirmed for October 19 at Alexandra Stadium, next to Sankopano Community Centre in Selborne.
The eight-bout card, dubbed “Colosseum of Combat” at Alexandra Stadium, will feature three locals. One of them is reigning SA middleweight king John “Section 29" Bopape. Currently, the only national boxing champion from Alex, Bopape has never fought at home as a professional boxer since 2016.
Bopape remains an enigma despite holding a national title, because there has not been a professional tournament there for more than two decades.
Bopape will welcome Congolese Giresse Wingui over the eight-rounder.
Twinkling star Bheki Maitse and Namibian Tomas Shifiona will headline the bill with a 10-rounder for the ABU SADC featherweight belt. Maitse, 23, is managed by Brad Norman who is in charge of the WBC gym in the Carlton Centre where Maitse’s fighting knacks are polished by Sihle Mathenjwa.
On the other hand, 27-year-old Shifiona is trained at 365 Boxing Gloves gym in Hillbrow by Lucky Mokoena. If the fighters’ CVs are anything to go by, then fans must brace themselves for a war of attrition.
Maitse has a single loss in six fights while Shifiona also lost once in nine fights. They came face-to-face yesterday at the venue of their fight and were welcomed by stadium manager Joseph Rapola.
Maitse said: “I have big dreams about boxing and I believe this is the beginning of the journey towards winning the WBC gold belt. I have been working hard for this fight and Tomas does not scare me.”
Shifiona said: “Bheki is a switcher but I am capable of adapting to any style; I am ready for 10 rounds but if the opportunity of a knock-down presents itself then I will definitely grab it.”
The tournament will be streamed live globally by Vision View. Fans will pay R80.
First pro boxing bout to revive the sport in Alex
Maitse, Shifiona promise fireworks in their featherweight headline fight
Image: Supplied
