SA title is more than a boxing belt for me – Busakwe

Burgeoning SA lightweight boxing champion Khaya Busakwe has warned he'll be like the honey badger against anyone who attempts to take possession of his national crown, which he described as a meal ticket for his family in Jabavu, Soweto.
The honey badger is famous for its strength, ferocity and toughness.
“This SA title is not just a boxing belt for me, but it enables me to take care of my family [two children, wife, mother and younger brother] since I am a breadwinner,” said the 33-year-old reigning champion.
He has successfully defended his belt three times since ending the reign of then-titlist Lusanda Komanisi on March 3 last year. Busakwe is now the only national champion from Soweto.
He has been under the guidance of accomplished veteran trainer Norman Hlabane since 2017. That establishment, which is a stone's throw away from Morris Isaacson High School, was in the care of former two-weight world boxing champion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba.
The Boxing SA Act prohibits a licensee from holding multiple licences, so Ledwaba, a founding member of TLB Promotions, pleaded with his former trainer Hlabane to train fighters.
That move became a family reunion. Hlabane and Busakwe's grandfathers (Howard and Junior Busakwe) trained together as boxers at Water Branch Boxing Gym at the Village Main many years ago.
The results were immediate – Busakwe won the Gauteng belt in his fifth pro-fight in 2019.
Hlabane dedicated that victory to Ledwaba, who passed away in 2021 from Covid-19 complications.
Two of Busakwe's successful defences were promoted by Ayanda Matiti. The last was two weekends ago when he knocked out Sinethemba Blom in the 10th round at Vodacom Dome in Midrand.
Blom from Cape Town collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in Tembisa where he spent almost two weeks. He was discharged last Thursday.
Busakwe and Hlabane visited Blom at the hospital.
“You don't rejoice seeing your opponent lying in a hospital bed,” said the champion. “Boxing ring is our office where we perform our duties and go back to our families. I'm happy Blom has reunited with his family.”
