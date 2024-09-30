Nkosi dethroned Prince Dlomo as the national junior welterweight champion via a 10th-round knockout in December. Johannesburg-based Dlomo from Pietermaritzburg was attempting to defend the title for the fifth time.
Said Nkosi: “Since I train here in Jozi; I am not regarded as a boxer from the KwaZulu-Natal province. When I fight against a boxer from KZN who is based there, they support that boxer. That is not a big issue; I am happy to be fighting because it’s been long since I won the title. I hope to be busy as a fighter so that I grow and develop into a better fighter.”
Vilakazi said: “That’s untrue; we treat our boxers equally whether they are based here or outside our province. Ntethelelo and Sanele are two of the few boxers from KwaZulu-Natal who spent quality time in the amateur ranks and we are proud of them.”"
Msimanga who has boxed professionally since 2011 failed in his first attempt to wrest the lightweight title from Tshifhiwa Munyai who stopped Msimanga in round four in 2021.
Nkosi saw no threats in Msimanga. “I can’t say I know him. I did not see him in amateurs. I have seen his fights, and I can’t say much about him, but he does not scare me.”
Vilakazi warned the champ to prepare for a heavy storm from Msimanga who is nicknamed “Tornado”.
“I can tell you that fans at Emperors Palace will be treated to first-grade boxing on October 27; You know what? Whatever the outcome KZN will still be the winner,” said Vilakazi whose province currently has six national champions – Thabiso Mchunu, Nkosi, Nkosingiphile Sibisi, Mapule Ngubane, Thema Zuma and Nomusa Ngema.
Vilakazi denies KZN-based boxers get preferential treatment
Boxing promoter calls junior welterweight champion Nkosi to order
Outspoken boxing promoter Sandile Vilakazi says it is untrue that the fight fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal does not give admiration to fighters who are based outside the province, and one such fighter is South African junior welterweight champion Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi.
Vilakazi does not beat about the bush when he is unhappy. Just recently he publicly accused the sanctioning committee of Boxing SA (BSA) publicly of double standards. BSA has not done anything after promising to investigate Vilakazi’s allegations, which he backed with facts.
Vilakazi is now politely calling Nkosi to order. Yours truly called Vilakazi for his reaction to the upcoming KwaZulu-Natal derby between Nkosi and Sanele Msimanga, which will be promoted by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on October 26.
Nkosi is from Mtubatuba but is based in Johannesburg under Damien Durandt. Msimanga is Vilakazi’s homeboy in Inchanga.
Nkosi relocated to Johannesburg where he teamed up with Durandt, who has been his trainer since Nkosi fought his first professional boxing match in 2018.
