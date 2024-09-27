Akani Sambo to face John Chuwa in a must-win WBF fight

Akani “Rimafia” Sambo has no choice but to retain the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International bantamweight belt against John “Ninja” Chuwa on October 11 at Thabo Moshate Casino in Burgersfort, Limpopo.
That is because a defeat against the Tanzanian will dampen the spirits of local fans, especially promoter Modipadi Kgasago of Mama Rocks Promotions, whose idea of staging her tournament in Bugersfort is to honour the Queen of Bapedi, Thulare Leganabatho.
“This is where King Sekhukhune fought many battles and that motivated us in honouring Her Majesty The Queen of Bapedi,” said Kgasago.
“We have designed a special boxing belt for her.”
Sambo’s trainer, Hloni Maboko, said his charge’s No 2 spot in Boxing SA’s ratings will also be at stake. “Sambo is rated No 60 in the world; he was rated No 34 before he fought Joshua “TKO” Studdard for the WBF International belt. He got dropped to No 60 due to being inactive. There are few clips of Chuwa; people change and develop but I can say we have an idea of what to expect,” said Maboko who trains Sambo with Nyiko Ndukula.
Chuwa, 26, from Dar-Es-Salaam, has knocked 10 of his 23 opponents against seven losses with three by knockouts, while Sambo has five wins, three knockouts, against a loss and a draw.
Maboko’s other charge, Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane, should fight until his arms break for a win against Khanyisa Mbokazi to make a comeback in Boxing SA’s ratings in the junior-lightweight division.
Kgasago said two boxers from Bugersfort will feature in her tournament. Kerebatswe Mamphoka and Tumelo Mphalelele will be involved in four-round fights.
Bugersfort is home to former SA junior-lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana. Top boxing matchmaker Abbey Mnisi was born there before relocating to Thembisa where he has lived his whole life.
Kgasago said there’d be musical performances once boxing was over. “That is why we have dubbed it Boxing Festival,” she said.
Tickets sell at Computicket and Ticker Pro at R1,200 (VIP) and R200 (general seating). Action will begin at 7pm.
