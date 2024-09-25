Witbooi goes beyond call of duty to be by Blom’s side

Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka made sure the regulator took over from Monday until Saturday.
Blom’s fight against Busakwe, the only national boxing champion from Soweto right now, was one of the three title championship events that were organised by promoter Matiti at Vodaworld Dome.
Aspiring boxing trainer Lonki Witbooi went beyond the call of duty when his charge Sinethemba Blom was admitted at Tembisa Hospital after he had collapsed after his seventh-round knockout by reigning SA junior-lightweight champ Khaya Busakwe in Midrand two weekends ago.
Lonki from East London put his day job on the line in a country where the rate of unemployment is 33,5% and opted to be Blom’s bedside.
Many seasoned managers only care for their 15% of a boxer’s purse money. Lonki celebrated his 41st birthday at Blom’s bedside on September 17. The boxer was finally discharged on Friday and Witbooi took him home.
“I could not do anything but be with my fighter to the last since we were together from the beginning,” he said yesterday. “What was I going to see when I looked at myself in the mirror, if I left Blom all by himself in Johannesburg?
“Yes, it was not an easy decision to make but no one but me had to take it. I suffered financial losses; including my fashion design business suffered. My day job was on the line and my family was alone; it was tough.”
Witbooi has designed fighting uniforms for many boxers including reigning IBF junior-flyweight world champ Sivenathi Nontshinga.
Lonki paid tribute to promoter Ayanda Matiti for extending his stay at the hotel the promoter had booked for local and international participants in his tournament.
Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka made sure the regulator took over from Monday until Saturday.
“I can't thank Ayanda and Tsholofelo enough for what they did for me,” he said. “Busakwe and his trainer Norman Hlabane visited Blom; BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole, Linda Saliwa, Mlandeli Tengimfene, Tshele Kometsi all played important different roles.
“I am humbled by the love they showed to us.” Witbooi said arrival at Blom’s family home in Cape Town was “very” emotional.
“You can imagine; his mother who had not seen her son for two weeks. You are not sure if you are welcome. Luckily Blom’s sister came to visit him in hospital, so at least that helped,” said Lonki. “Blom’s condition is not bad.”
Witbooi’s trauma was not over until he arrived home in East London.
“My seven-year-old daughter cried when she saw me,” he said emotionally. “But glory to God, Blom is alive and I am back home with my family. I hope my job is safe.”
Blom’s fight against Busakwe, the only national boxing champion from Soweto right now, was one of the three title championship events that were organised by promoter Matiti at Vodaworld Dome.
