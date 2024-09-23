Boxing

The day Coetzee knocked out Dokes in WBA heavyweight bout

Boxer was the first African to fight for and win world heavyweight championship

23 September 2024 - 12:14
Don King and Gerrie Coetzee on September 23 1983.
Today marks 41 years since Gerrie “The Boksburg Bomber” Coetzee won the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title with a 10th-round knockout of Michael Dokes at Richfield Coliseum, Ohio in the US, on September 23 1983.

Coetzee’s victory against American Dokes made him the first boxer from Africa to fight for and win a world heavyweight championship.

No local boxer has ever won the WBA heavyweight belt. Francois “White Buffalo” Botha won the International Boxing Federation belt, while Corrie “Sniper” Sanders held the World Boxing Union and World Boxing Organisation straps. Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena won the WBA Intercontinental crown.

Coetzee, whose career was guided by promoter Thinus Strydom, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in California by the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Coetzee died on January 12 last year at the age of 67.

Coetzee later lost his title to hard-hitting American Greg Page, who knocked him out in round eight at the same Sun City in December 1984. It was reported that 77,000 fans attended that boxing match.

After one victory against American James “Quick” Tillis, Coetzee met Frank Bruno in England and the big-punching Brit knocked him out in round one on March 4 1986.

Coetzee retired but bounced back to win four fights before he was stopped badly by Iran Barkley, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) and IBF super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight champion from America, in the 10th round in Los Angeles on June 8 1987.

Coetzee, who worked with Hall of Fame inductee promoter Don King, retired for good after that loss which was his sixth against 36 wins, 21 knockouts, and a draw with American Pinklon Thomas on January 22 1983.

