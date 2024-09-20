Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge is justifiably excited for the opportunity to reclaim the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) welterweight belt he lost in Germany to Sebastian Formela in 2019.
Currently rated No 8 by the Florida-US-based IBO, Mbenge, who lost the belt under questionable conduct of the referee, will oppose Englishman Michael "The Problem" McKinson for the now vacant title.
The match, to be staged in London on October 19, has been confirmed by the IBO on its website's list of upcoming IBO title fights. BOXXER, which is described as the fastest growing promotional company in the UK, will organise the fight.
The IBO, which began working closely with SA from 1998, has listed McKinson as the number 14 contender for that title. Mbenge, former SA and World Boxing Council (WBC) international titlist, lost it under debatable conduct by the referee, who repeatedly warned the East Londoner for throwing low blows though those punches appeared legal.
Mbenge earns chance to regain IBO title
'Evolution' lost belt thanks to referee's dubious conduct
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The final stroke came in the ninth round when Mbenge was docked a point for the same questionable offence.
It is unclear if his ability to face the human tornado in Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca and eventually defeat him on points over 10 gruelling rounds in Durban on March 2 could have convinced the IBO's championship and sanctioning committees that Mbenge deserves a chance to reclaim his belt.
"I'm super excited about this chance," said the 33-year-old boxer from East London, Eastern Cape.
His career has been managed by Sean Smith since when the former 2014 Commonwealth bronze medallist fought his first professional fight in 2015. "I am more matured now, and I can tell you that the IBO belt is coming back home. Even to this day I refuse to accept that I lost that fight."
Mbenge has fought 22 times and won 20 of those matches, 15 with knockouts. He won the SA title in 2017 in his 10th professional fight before adding the WBC International belt in his collection in his 13th fight the following year on March 3.
SowetanLIVE
