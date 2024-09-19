Nqothole cannot afford two losses in a row, otherwise his No 11 rating by the IBF and 15th by the WBO will be affected. He is lucky to have a promotion dedicated to him. Nqothole will actually be involved in his third boxing match under the consortium owned by Larry Wainstein, Nathan, Riaaz Bhayat and Ludumo Lamati.
Nqothole promises stupendous performance against Namibian Amukwa
Image: Supplied
Sikho Nqothole intends to jump at Jafet Amukwa from the start of their 10-round bout, the main event of Boxing 5 promotion at Box Camp in Booysens, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.
Nqothole said he wants to make the Namibian feel uncomfortable from the word go.
The highly-rated South African was speaking during the weigh-in on Thursday at the venue where Amukwa dropped a points decision to Deejay Kriel on July 15 last year.
“I don't want him to feel comfortable, so I will jump at him from the moment the referee instructs us to start boxing,” said Nqothole, who will make his debut under No Doubt Management of trainer/manager Colin Nathan.
Nathan, who signed Nqothole last month, is co-director to the promotion that will be in charge of the international development tournament.
"That is how I always approach my fights," said Nqothole, who will make a comeback since May 25 when he dropped a points decision over 10 rounds to Rene Calixto Bibiano in Mexico.
The 30-year-old former WBO global champion, who is nicknamed "Sequence", said the outcome of his fight against Amukwa will depend on his opponent's durability. "If I spot loopholes then I will go for a knockout, otherwise I have prepared for 10 rounds."
Nqothole cannot afford two losses in a row, otherwise his No 11 rating by the IBF and 15th by the WBO will be affected. He is lucky to have a promotion dedicated to him. Nqothole will actually be involved in his third boxing match under the consortium owned by Larry Wainstein, Nathan, Riaaz Bhayat and Ludumo Lamati.
Nqothole has 11 knockouts in 18 wins and three losses while the Namibian, who goes by the moniker "Masterio", has nine wins from 15 fights.
Meanwhile, fans must brace themselves for a cracker of a fight between hard-hitting Congolese Jaraday Mukandila and Zimbabwean Almighty Moyo. Mukandila, from Lubumbashi, is coming off two consecutive losses while Moyo, who has fought three times under Boxing 5, is undefeated after six outings. These foreign fighters are based here in SA.
Top-rated junior lightweight No 5 contender Katlego Khanyisa will be involved in an eight-rounder against Sandile Dumisa, while Khanyisa's gym-mate at the HotBox of Nathan, Frank Sotomela, who is the No 3 contender for the flyweight title, will take on Thamsanqa Cele over six rounds.
Former SA mini flyweight champion Bangile Nyangani will make his debut in the flyweight division against Njabulo Buthelezi over eight rounds. Nyangani last fought when he lost the national title to Siyakholwa Kuse on July 2 last year.
Fan favourite at Booysens, Sameer, will take on Saul Hlungwane also over six rounds in the junior featherweight division, with Siyamthanda Wophela battling it out with Thabo Moabi in the mini flyweight clash over six rounds. Nathan's prospect Joshua Fieldman will also be in action against Harry Muyaya from Malawi, and their junior middleweight international bout is scheduled for six rounds.
Action for this 10-bout card will begin at 7pm.
