Emerging boxing manager Vus'Umuzi Malinga says training and managing fighters since his father and top trainer Jabulani Malinga died in 2013, has been a long and thorny but enjoyable journey.
“Today we mob the brow and say thank you to promoter Ayanda Matiti for trusting us, inexperienced as we were as boxing trainers by investing in our fighter Mpumelelo Tshabalala, who is today an IBO world champion,” said the former SA and WBC International bantamweight holder.
He spoke on behalf of his older brothers, Peter and Patrick, whose duty at the JD Malinga Gym in Katlehong is to train fighters. The establishment was founded by their father when he cut ties with veteran trainer Norman Hlabane more than two decades ago.
Malinga Snr was a professional boxer and he was trained by Hlabane until he retired.
Interestingly, Hlabane helped Malinga’s sons in the corner on Saturday night. His boxer, Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe retained the SA lightweight crown with a seven round stoppage of Sinethemba Blom.
Malinga brothers carry dad's legacy
Siblings show gratitude to Hlabane for support after their father's passing
Image: SUPPLIED
Producing an IBO champion was a huge success for the Malinga brothers. “The Boss”, as 27-year-old Tshabalala is known, got up from the canvas in round two to fight his way back and win the IBO junior flyweight belt against Junior Zarate of Argentina.
Their 12 rounder formed part of Xaba Promotion’s international event at Vodaworld Dome in Midrand. Veteran local judge Lulama Mtya and his Zimbabwean colleague Patrick Mukondiwa both scored it 115-112 for Tshabalala while Zambian John Shipanuka scored it 116-112 for Zarate.
Vus'Umuzi described Tshabalala as a warrior. “He was in a tough fight but the boy never froze even after he had been dropped in round two.He listened to the instructions in the corner and did what he was told. Today he is a world champion
“We thank everyone who has been behind us,” said Vus'Umuzi. “I also want to thank my brothers for the respect we have towards each other.”
Vus'Umuzi also paid tribute to Matiti. “Matiti remains a pillar of our strength.He gave Mpumelelo the chance to fight for the South African title, which he won, and it was Matiti who promoted the WBO Inter-Continental title which Mpumelelo won last year. It was also Matiti who promoted the IBO title fight on Saturday. He has been on our side since we began training and managing fighters after the death of our father.”
