Nqothole to square off against Namibian opponent

Top-rated junior bantamweight contender Sikho Nqothole returns to action on Friday evening at Boxcamp in Booysens where the former WBO global champion, who is nicknamed "Sequence", will welcome Namibian Jafet Amukwa.
Their international bout, a career-advancing fight for Nqothole who is rated No 11 by the IBF and 15th by the WBO, is scheduled for 10 rounds.
It will headline Boxing 5's 10-bout card. Nqothole last fought on May 25 when he dropped a points decision to Rene Calixto Bibiano over 10 rounds in Mexico.
Nqothole,30, from Mthatha has boxed professionally since 2017 and is rated 17th by the WBC.
With 11 knockouts in 18 wins and three losses, Nqothole will welcome the Namibian whose previous visit to SA was an unpleasant one, losing to Deejay Kriel over 10 rounds.
Amukwa who goes by the moniker "Masterio", has been around since 2014 with nine wins from 15 fights.
Promoter Larry Wainstein says his tournament was scheduled for Saturday but DAZN which will televise it live advised him to bring it forward because the British sports streaming and entertainment platform will broadcast the titanic heavyweight tussle between Anthony "AJ" Joshua and Daniel Dubois live at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Dubois puts his IBF heavyweight title on the line, with both men eyeing a shot at undisputed greatness should they achieve victory in the squared circle.
Dubois won the interim IBF belt back in June after stopping Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round of their scrap in Saudi Arabia. The IBF heavyweight title had become vacant after undisputed champion Olekasandr Usyk relinquished it.
Wainstein is happy to bring back Nqothole into action.
“Sequence went to Mexico and it was shocking how they treated him; he got beat but it was a close fight,” he said.
Also to feature is Katlego Khanyisa – the No 5 contender for the junior lightweight title held by Asanda Gingqi – in an eight-rounder against Sandile Dumisa. Khanyisa with Frank Sotomela – the No 3 rated contender in the flyweight division, against Thamsanqa Cele.
Former SA mini flyweight champion Bangile Nyangani, will make his debut in the flyweight division against Njabulo Buthelezi.
SA-based Zimbabwean, Almighty Moyo, will face tough-as-steak Congolese Faraday Mukandila with Sameer Mulla taking on Saul Hlungwane also over six rounds.
Action will begin at 7pm.
