If the concern raised by sports minister Gayton McKenzie in the media about boxers being poorly paid, as little as R4,000 per match, is based on information passed to him, then he has been misled.
These are the words of boxing promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane. He added that he suspects the minister was misinformed and that he should also attempt "to sift truth from lies".
"A resolution was taken in the 2013 boxing Indaba, that boxers must not be paid less than R1,000 per round. The purse money of R4,000 was paid to four rounders, mainly debutants. These days some debutants are paid R6,000 for four rounds.
"From six rounds upwards, purses are negotiated," added BBB Boxing Promotion's director.
In 2018, BSA took a decision that a challenger for the SA title must not get paid less than R25,000, and the champion must not be paid less than R70,000.
'McKenzie needs to dig deeper for truth about boxers' purse'
Promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane rejects claim that fighters are underpaid
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The general feeling is that McKenzie must familiarise himself with the Boxing Regulations and Boxing SA Act No 11 of 2001 governed by an Act of Parliament which he is the custodian of.
Manyisane said someone needed to put facts straight because a lot of harm has been caused by wrong information that he assumed has been given to McKenzie.
McKenzie is spot on when he says Peter "Terror" Mathebula was the first black man to earn over R100,000 in a fight.
Mathebula revealed that he was paid $7,500 (R134,240) for winning the WBA flyweight belt in Los Angeles in December 1980. He jokingly told this writer in 2012 that his purse money made him think of buying Soweto.
Mathebula also earned more than R100,000 for the first defence of his WBA title in March 1981.
Manyisane chipped in: "If Terror could earn over R100,000 in 1981, how much are the boxers paid nowadays?"
Several attempts were made to get a comment from minister McKenzie but were all unsuccessful.
