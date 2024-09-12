Lejaka back in the boxing fold

Tsholofelo Lejaka has made a come back to troubled South African boxing. The man who served the fistic sport with distinction has been appointed as accounting authority for Boxing SA, a reliable source has confirmed.
The appointment is informed by the fact that there is currently no executive administrators in the office of Boxing SA (BSA) . There’s also no board.
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie dissolved the board last month because he did not want to contest litigations. That board was appointed by Zizi Kodwa in May.
McKenzie’s decision came after BSA board appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture where the boxing regulator’s excessive litigation costs were flagged.
BSA, which governs the country’s professional boxing, is funded by government and a new board is appointed every three years.
This is the second time since December the new BSA board has been dissolved. That resulted from legal action by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) which complained that Kodwa did not consult them when he appointed the seven-member board in December.
Kodwa went through the appointment process again and appointed almost the same board in May. It was announced that after consulting the BSA board, McKenzie decided not to oppose the application brought by the NPBPA, and instead dissolve the board.
Last month, the Pretoria high court ruled that the decision by the board to appoint Mandla Ntlanganiso as its acting CEO is null and void, and that Ntlanganiso remains suspended.
The court also ordered that all decisions taken by Ntlanganiso from December 12 to date and continuing are also declared null and void. It made it clear his precautionary suspension will be uplifted by the board of BSA that has powers and authority to do so.
Lejaka from the Free State could not confirm nor deny the appointment.
He made an indelible mark, which includes bringing back Boxing SA's annual boxing awards, and he also knocked into shape the administration of the sport.
He supported the idea of promoters association which gave life to the likes of Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association which was the first to stage a tournament that coincided with 2018 Boxing SA's awards in Sandton.
Lejaka back in the boxing fold
Image: Tsheko Kabasia/File
