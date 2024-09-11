Boxing

Matiti treats Gauteng boxing lovers to two same-day tournaments

Tshabalala will face Zarate in IBO junior-flyweight title in the second event

11 September 2024 - 08:45
Promoter Ayanda Matiti and his newly crowned IBF International junior bantamweight champ Phumelela Cafu.
Promoter Ayanda Matiti and his newly crowned IBF International junior bantamweight champ Phumelela Cafu.
Image: abbey mnisi

Innovation, the practical implementation of ideas that result in introducing new goods or services, is required in SA to spice up boxing. This fisticuffs sport needs to be exciting to bring fans back.

Great minds must come together and think out of the box by introducing something new during boxing matches.

This country has done that before with venerable boxing promoter Rodney Berman staging what was possibly the first of its kind – two tournaments on the same day at the same venue at Emperors Palace on June 19 2021.

The first six bouts were categorised as “The Next Generation” because they featured boxers with less than 10 fights. The action began at 2pm and finished at 6pm. Berman's second six bouts began at 7pm with Ludumo “9mm” Lamati winning the IBO junior-featherweight vacant belt after a bloody 12-rounder with Mexican Jose Martin Estrada Garcia in the main event.

Now, Ayanda Matiti is doing the same this weekend at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Saturday. The first tournament comprises four and six-rounders only. Most boxers are from the Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Congo and Zimbabwe each having one boxer. Action will begin at 11am.

Then at 6pm, the East London-based promoter will stage his ninth edition to honour Nelson Mandela as an aspirant boxer.

An international event will be a box-and-dine formation where tables of 10 will be sold with a two-course meal on offer. Asked about the pricing, Matiti said there would be different packages from ringside, middle seats and the hall.

No preferential treatment for Matiti over outstanding debt - BSA

Shongwe says promoter made arrangement to pay owed fees
Sport
2 months ago

“It will be a black-tie affair,” explained Matiti, who has staged most of these tournaments at home in the Eastern Cape. Matiti said individuals who wish to attend will also be accommodated. “Single tickets sell at Ticketpro for R300,” he said before paying tribute to the Gauteng government for coming on board.

The main bout in his second tournament features an IBO junior-flyweight title fight between Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala and Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate.

In the main supporting championship, Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and Genesis Libranza of the Philippines, will battle it out for the WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight vacant belt. Former two-weight IBO champion, Gideon “Hard Coe” Buthelezi will face Namibian Immanuel Josef for the WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight belt.

These fights will be more than 10 rounds. Two SA champions, Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu will put their lightweight and junior-featherweight diadems on the line against Sinethemba Blom and Siyabulela Hem, respectively. The two national title fights will be over 12 rounds.

Meanwhile this writer apologises to both doctor Peter Ngatane and the ABU Sadc for the harm caused by the story Sowetan published on Tuesday.

SowetanLIVE

Miya rated No 1 for the national flyweight title

The wheel has turned in favour of newly crowned Gauteng flyweight champion Zolile “Scientist” Miya.
Sport
2 days ago

Ngatane defends 'meaningless' ABU SADC belt

Ngatane is ABU SADC president. Some sections of the boxing fraternity have gone on to say the ABU SADC belt is meaningless and does not advance ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mahlangu (45) keen to prove he's still got it

Bongani Mahlangu, who was assumed to have passed his sell-by date as a fighter, stated that if the engine is still willing to roll, then drive the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls