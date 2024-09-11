Matiti treats Gauteng boxing lovers to two same-day tournaments

Innovation, the practical implementation of ideas that result in introducing new goods or services, is required in SA to spice up boxing. This fisticuffs sport needs to be exciting to bring fans back.
Great minds must come together and think out of the box by introducing something new during boxing matches.
This country has done that before with venerable boxing promoter Rodney Berman staging what was possibly the first of its kind – two tournaments on the same day at the same venue at Emperors Palace on June 19 2021.
The first six bouts were categorised as “The Next Generation” because they featured boxers with less than 10 fights. The action began at 2pm and finished at 6pm. Berman's second six bouts began at 7pm with Ludumo “9mm” Lamati winning the IBO junior-featherweight vacant belt after a bloody 12-rounder with Mexican Jose Martin Estrada Garcia in the main event.
Now, Ayanda Matiti is doing the same this weekend at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Saturday. The first tournament comprises four and six-rounders only. Most boxers are from the Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Congo and Zimbabwe each having one boxer. Action will begin at 11am.
Then at 6pm, the East London-based promoter will stage his ninth edition to honour Nelson Mandela as an aspirant boxer.
An international event will be a box-and-dine formation where tables of 10 will be sold with a two-course meal on offer. Asked about the pricing, Matiti said there would be different packages from ringside, middle seats and the hall.
No preferential treatment for Matiti over outstanding debt - BSA
“It will be a black-tie affair,” explained Matiti, who has staged most of these tournaments at home in the Eastern Cape. Matiti said individuals who wish to attend will also be accommodated. “Single tickets sell at Ticketpro for R300,” he said before paying tribute to the Gauteng government for coming on board.
The main bout in his second tournament features an IBO junior-flyweight title fight between Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala and Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate.
In the main supporting championship, Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and Genesis Libranza of the Philippines, will battle it out for the WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight vacant belt. Former two-weight IBO champion, Gideon “Hard Coe” Buthelezi will face Namibian Immanuel Josef for the WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight belt.
These fights will be more than 10 rounds. Two SA champions, Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu will put their lightweight and junior-featherweight diadems on the line against Sinethemba Blom and Siyabulela Hem, respectively. The two national title fights will be over 12 rounds.
Meanwhile this writer apologises to both doctor Peter Ngatane and the ABU Sadc for the harm caused by the story Sowetan published on Tuesday.
