Miya rated No 1 for the national flyweight title

Said Miya: “I am very happy to hear that I am now rated No 1. Remember, I said that after winning the Gauteng title my next move will be to go for the South African title. I won the provincial title, and now the time has come for me to go the national belt.
“I just need to live in the gym now and wait for my turn to challenge for the title. Anything is possible right now. I will be ready when that offer comes.”
Regarding the punishment he received from his brutal 10-rounder with Nghonyama, Miya said; “I have recovered and I am fine.”
Meanwhile, Miya’s stablemate, Bonke Duku, who was also out of the ratings in the junior-welterweight division, has entered at No 4 after his fifth-round stoppage win against Simphiwe Ntombela in promoter Thanya Marageni’s maiden tourney in Randfontein.
The ratings committee announced that highly rated Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu has relinquished the SA junior-bantamweight title. He will challenge World Boxing Organisation champion Kosei Tanaka at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14.
Cafu’s homeboy in Duncan Village, Siyabulela Hem has been recognised with a No 2 spot in the junior-featherweight division. He will challenge reigning national champion Bongani Mahlangu in Xaba Promotion’s tournament at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Saturday.
The wheel has turned in favour of newly crowned Gauteng flyweight champion Zolile “Scientist” Miya.
The 30-year-old fighter from Orlando East, where his career is guided by trainer Lucky Ramagole, is now rated No1 for the national flyweight title that is held by Nkosingiphile Sibisi.
He earned that spot after defeating Trevor Nghonyama for the provincial title in the main bout of Thanya Boxing Promotion in Randfontein.
“Lion King”, as Nghonyama is nicknamed, was sitting on position one going into that fight, while Miya had been removed completely from the ratings due to being inactive for more than 12 months.
Boxing SA’s ratings committee released the August edition of the ratings and Miya sits comfortably at the top, with Nghonyama dropping to No 4.
The loss for Nghonyama meant that his chances of facing national champion Nkosingiphile Sibisi have been shattered, and the beneficiary is supposed washed-up 30-year-old Miya.
But the Gauteng champion will have to wait until Sibisi makes his voluntary defence. Sibisi from Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal has the privilege of choosing who he wants to defend against from the list of all the contenders for his throne because Sibisi has already made his mandatory defence. He retained the crown by a deserved unanimous points decision against Theo Nxayiphi on July 17.
