Zingange back after shoulder dislocations to flight Lebogo
Spook's No 6 ranking at stake against Tembisa fighter
Sibusiso “Spook” Zingange and Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo will collide in a crucial boxing fight that could determine their future on September 15.
Zingange has lost three consecutive fights since he dislocated his shoulder while defending the SA junior-lightweight title against Lunga Sitemela in May 2022, a fight he lost by a stoppage due to the injury. He went on two lose the next matches against Asanda Gingqi and Gift Bholo last year.
Zingange's No 6 ranking will be at stake against Lebogo who has been removed from the ratings due to inactivity over a year. Their bout is billed for the Portuguese Hall in Turffontein, Joburg south.
On May 26 2022, Zingange of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, missed Sitemela with a punch in round nine and dislocated his left shoulder. The defending champion did not come out of his corner going for the 10th round and the Capetonian challenger was declared the winner by technical knockout.
In a bizarre turn of events Zingange, who did not get any medical assistance, was back in action after 10 months. This time his right shoulder dislocated in the seventh round against Gingqi in the Orient Theatre, East London.
