Mahlangu (45) keen to prove he's still got it

Bongani Mahlangu, who was assumed to have passed his sell-by date as a fighter, says that if the engine is still willing to roll, then drive the car.
Mahlangu was answering questions about his age. “Age is just a number,” warned the then 42-year-old ring veteran a week before he dethroned Ayabonga Sonjica as the SA junior-featherweight champion.
Mahlangu knocked out Sonjica in the seventh round, and the left-hander from Boipatong in the Vaal became the oldest active SA fighter to win a national title. He also walked away with the IBF Continental Africa belt.
Mahlangu's knockout punch was nominated for the 2023 BSA Knockout of the Year award, but the trophy unfairly went to Landile Ngxeke, whose win over Athenkosi Dumezweni was a technical knockout, not a KO.
Mahlangu's continuous surprises including knocking out young fighters Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana, both in five rounds in his two successful defences of the national crown, have earned him the moniker “Wonderboy”.
His actual nickname is “Dancing Shoes”. Mahlangu, who has been in boxing for 38 years, including the time he spent in the amateur ranks, returns to the square ring on September 14 in Midrand where he will bid for the third successful defence of his national crown.
The champion, with 26 wins in 36 fights, will defend against Siyabulela Hem in Xapa Promotion's international event. If boxing matchups were decided on fight records, this bout would not have been sanctioned because it is a mismatch.
Hem has six wins in sevens fights. He is yet to get recognition from the BSA ratings committee.
As an amateur, Mahlangu won the SA featherweight championship and represented SA at the 2004 Olympic Games and 2006 Commonwealth Games. He also won a silver medal at the 2005 All-Africa Games in Abuja, Nigeria.
In 18 years as a professional boxer, he has held the WBA Pan African bantamweight, WBA Intercontinental bantamweight, WBO International junior-featherweight, IBF International junior-featherweight and the ABU junior-featherweight.
His trainer and younger brother Sandile Mahlangu said: “The kilometres may be high [referring to Bongani's age] but the gearbox is still very new.
“He does not smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol. Bongani has a team of amateur boxers that he trains every day. Every Monday he does road running and he rests on Sunday.”
Sandile, 41, said that only rains or bereavement in the family prevent his brother from running.
“He also plays football, so the engine is still functioning well,” he said. “There is no two ways about us retaining the SA title.”
SowetanLIVE
Mahlangu (45) keen to prove he's still got it
Fighter to face Hem in mismatch bout
Image: Supplied
Bongani Mahlangu, who was assumed to have passed his sell-by date as a fighter, says that if the engine is still willing to roll, then drive the car.
Mahlangu was answering questions about his age. “Age is just a number,” warned the then 42-year-old ring veteran a week before he dethroned Ayabonga Sonjica as the SA junior-featherweight champion.
Mahlangu knocked out Sonjica in the seventh round, and the left-hander from Boipatong in the Vaal became the oldest active SA fighter to win a national title. He also walked away with the IBF Continental Africa belt.
Mahlangu's knockout punch was nominated for the 2023 BSA Knockout of the Year award, but the trophy unfairly went to Landile Ngxeke, whose win over Athenkosi Dumezweni was a technical knockout, not a KO.
Mahlangu's continuous surprises including knocking out young fighters Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana, both in five rounds in his two successful defences of the national crown, have earned him the moniker “Wonderboy”.
His actual nickname is “Dancing Shoes”. Mahlangu, who has been in boxing for 38 years, including the time he spent in the amateur ranks, returns to the square ring on September 14 in Midrand where he will bid for the third successful defence of his national crown.
The champion, with 26 wins in 36 fights, will defend against Siyabulela Hem in Xapa Promotion's international event. If boxing matchups were decided on fight records, this bout would not have been sanctioned because it is a mismatch.
Hem has six wins in sevens fights. He is yet to get recognition from the BSA ratings committee.
As an amateur, Mahlangu won the SA featherweight championship and represented SA at the 2004 Olympic Games and 2006 Commonwealth Games. He also won a silver medal at the 2005 All-Africa Games in Abuja, Nigeria.
In 18 years as a professional boxer, he has held the WBA Pan African bantamweight, WBA Intercontinental bantamweight, WBO International junior-featherweight, IBF International junior-featherweight and the ABU junior-featherweight.
His trainer and younger brother Sandile Mahlangu said: “The kilometres may be high [referring to Bongani's age] but the gearbox is still very new.
“He does not smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol. Bongani has a team of amateur boxers that he trains every day. Every Monday he does road running and he rests on Sunday.”
Sandile, 41, said that only rains or bereavement in the family prevent his brother from running.
“He also plays football, so the engine is still functioning well,” he said. “There is no two ways about us retaining the SA title.”
SowetanLIVE
Miya, Nghonyama need a break after brutal bout to avoid injuries
Malajika 'stands a chance' against IBF champ Martinez
McKenzie needs to tell BSA to establish boxers’ association
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos