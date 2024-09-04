Their 10-rounder will form part of the triple ABU championship event that will be organised by BSA 2023 most promising Promoter of the Year award winner Nomvelo Shezi of Mvelo Boxing Promotion.
I will crush Bukasa, vows Khumalo ahead of ABU fight
Boxer says he was in eight-week camp preparing for the bout
Image: SUPPLIED
Nothing will stand on my way to becoming a force to be reckoned with in boxing, warns Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo.
The 26-year-old fighter from Mthwalume, south of Durban, is a former footballer who swapped soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2020.
In his sixth fight on September 11 2022, the left-handed former Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United striker in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge claimed the bragging rights as the KwaZulu-Natal junior-middleweight champion with a fifth-round stoppage of Ngcebo Sibiya.
Khumalo retained it with a fifth-round knockout of Sphiwe Ntombela at Olive Convention in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
That win earned him the No 4 spot in Boxing SA’s ratings. He is now gunning for the ABU belt and he will welcome tough-as-nails Gauteng-based Congolese Faustin Bukasa at The Station in Durban on Saturday.
