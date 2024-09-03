Malajika 'stands a chance' against IBF champ Martinez

Christodoulou was ringside in Japan in July when Martinez beat Kazuto Loka in his back yard and thought the Argentinian had the beating of Malajika – until he saw him outclass Sigqibo.
“He looked superb. If you had asked me before, I’d say maybe,” referring to Malajika’s performance against Sigqibo.
“Now I’ve seen first-hand. He never lost a round against Sigqibo and from the third round, he took over completely. To me, he won all the rounds and has everything going for him. Fighting Martinez is a tough fight, but he has a chance."
Mitchell who was inducted in the Hall of Fame in New York in 2009, paid tribute to the IBO which has been very kind towards South Africans.
“Malajika looked good and is a word class, and is up there,” said Mitchell who was giving live commentary for SuperSport during Malajika’s second defence of the belt he won in September last year with a brilliant exhibition of boxing against outboxed Kevin Luis Munoz from Argentina at the Emperors Palace.
“Martinez is beatable; WBO champ Kosei Tanaka, probably the easiest of the world champions, and I think Cafu can win that fight [which will take place in Japan on October 24],” said Mitchell.
“If we got an opportunity for Malajika to fight Martinez we will take it. I just think at some stage we’ve to fight the best in the world. We don’t want to disrespect the IBO which is a good organisation; we are proud to be the IBO champ. If other fights don’t come along we will keep defending the IBO title.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Brian Mitchell shares the sentiments of Stan Christodoulou, the highly respected veteran boxing referee and judge, who is impressed by the steady progress of Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika since he became an IBO junior-bantamweight world champion.
The two Hall of Fame inductees gave credit to accomplished boxing tutor Manny Fernandes who still remains an enigma despite turning ordinary fighters into revered world champions.
Christodoulou – who refereed world title fights in all 17 weight categories – was a ringside guest for promoter Rodney Berman whose Golden Gloves staged Malajika’s successful second defence against Yanga Sigqibo at Emperors Palace where the champion knocked out the challenger in round 11.
The man, whose achievements inside the roped square earned him induction to the Hall of Fame in New York in 2004, feels that Malajika stands a great chance against IBF champion Fernando Martinez.
Malajika is rated No 14 in that weight class whereas his countrymen, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu and Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole are rated No 4 and 12, respectively.
