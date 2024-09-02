Newly crowned Gauteng flyweight boxing champion Zolile “Scientist” Miya and Trevor Nghonyama should both be given at least 30 days off the gym, which is a precaution that will enable them to recover from the severe punishment they received in their savage 10-rounder for the provincial title on Friday evening.
They exchanged powerful blows vigorously and aggressively with little care of defence. A climactic conclusion, ebb and flow, determination and heart – this brutal bout at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein had it all and that includes knockdowns.
They both took too much punishment and it is through such wickedness that boxers suffer permanent injuries.
Nghonyama went down in round one while Miya visited the canvas in round six. Their fierce competition lived up to expectations since they were meeting for the second time.
Nghonyama defeated Miya by a split point over six rounds last year in Polokwane. Their rematch on Friday evening was a topsy-turvy affair that could have gone either way from a fan perspective.
But all three judges were in unison in their scoring which declared 30-year-old Miya the new Gauteng champ. The scores were 94-93; 97-91 and 96-91. Miya from Lucky Ramagole’s stable in Orlando East, Soweto, improved to 11 wins in 21 fights.
Nghonyama, who was ushered to war by Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula, dropped to four losses in nine fights. The 23-year-old is not nicknamed “Lion King” for nothing. He is fearless and has guts.
Miya was the aggressor and he threw volumes of punches, hurting Nghonyama with body blows forcing him to hold on for deal life every time Miya went to the midsection.
Miya, Nghonyama need a break after brutal bout to avoid injuries
'Scientist' won the 10-round fight to be Gauteng flyweight champ
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The loss could have ruined Nghonyama’s chances of challenging SA champ Nkosingiphile Sibisi. Nghonyama was rated No 1 going into the fight with Miya who should make a return in the ratings next month. Fans were on the edge of their seats from start to finish of this 10-round fight which was contested at a high pace.
Earlier on, Nghonyama’s stablemate Hafeni Gerhard and Clement Pilusa fought to a majority draw after six closely contested rounds while Miya’s gym mate Onke Duku pulverised Simphiwe Ntombela into submission over five rounds.
Charlton Malajika outboxed Lopez Maluleka over six rounds with Manuel Sekele and Lethlogonolo Tsweli sharing spoils in their four rounder which was declared a draw.
In the female section, Lee-Ann Janse van Vuuren blasted Malawian Hariet Mtende in less than a minute. Promoter Thanyani Marage, who made her introduction to the professional fight fraternity after having done wonders in the amateurs, said: “I am very happy to have staged my first tournament which was a huge success. My wish to contribute to the professionals has been fulfilled. A big thank you to the fans who ignored the chilly weather and came in such big numbers.
“I kind of revived professional boxing in Randfontein and I want to congratulate all the boxers for giving their best. Forward we match. Rirothe [we are together].”
