McKenzie needs to tell BSA to establish boxers’ association

Goldberg, who supervised that fight, altered the scores. He said judges Linda Ncakeni and Duduzile Dlamini made a mistake by scoring the 12-rounder based on the colours in the boxers’ corners instead of the names of the two fighters as it appeared on their score sheets.
As a result, Studdard was wrongly announced as the winner by a split-point decision because one judge, Tony Nyangiwe, scored it in favour of Sambo.
Goldberg said the two “new” officials made a legitimate error, which he later corrected and declared Sambo as the winner by a unanimous points decision.
“I had to do what is right by reversing the decision; I had to protect the integrity of the WBF. I hope Studdard will do the honourable thing and return the belt so that it is given to the rightful owner and that is Sambo,” said Goldberg.
Studdard then laid a formal complaint with Boxing SA, and then the sitting board’s acting CEO Erick Sithole promised to investigate the matter.
“When Goldberg threatened me, I then handed the belt with BSA for safekeeping because Sithole said they were investigating,” said Studdard
But that board’s three-year term expired on December 12 and then came the board chaired by Shongwe which appointed Ntlanganiso as acting CEO.
“I used all available forms of communications with Mandla and Sfiso and that includes scoresheets that were tampered with by Goldberg but those guys just did not want to assist me. I found that disturbing because I am their licensee who must enjoy their protection,” he said.
“All I wanted was to know the outcome of the investigation in writing and the person who handed my belt to Howard. This is how boxers are treated here and I am so excited that the sports minister got rid of this incompetent board.
“It may occur that other board members did not know about this issue but I am sorry, good riddance. I hope the minister will bring people who are just going to regulate the sport – period.”
Shongwe had promised to return our call but he had not done so.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie should drum the message to the board of Boxing SA that will replace the one that he dissolved last week that they must assist with the establishment of boxers’ association, pleads disgruntled boxer Joshua Studdard.
That is one of the duties of the board of Boxing SA, as per the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 which makes it clear that the seven-member board must assist in the establishment of an association or federation of associations.
“That has been ignored probably because the fear is that boxers will no longer tolerate being treated like door mats,” said Studdard, who says he was on cloud nine to hear that McKenzie has dissolved the sitting board which failed to protect him against the WBF president Howard Goldberg.
The straight talker from Sophiatown says the outgone chairman and acting CEO Sfiso Shongwe and Mandla Ntlanganiso could not even attempt to speak to Goldberg and find out who gave him the WBF Intercontinental bantamweight belt he gave to Boxing SA for safekeeping while the investigation on the issue of the scoring of his bout against Akani Sambo was still ongoing.
“I saw a picture of Goldberg and Sambo with my belt and I demanded to know from Sfiso and Mandla as to how that happened when the investigation was still ongoing and who gave Goldberg that belt,” he said.
Studdard was declared the winner of that bout which was staged by his mother and promoter Euphy Studdard at Propaganda in Pretoria on October 1.
