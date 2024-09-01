Today marks 24 years since the supposed wilting rose of Soweto bloomed when the fighter nicknamed “Rose of Soweto” won the most-sought-after WBC belt after dethroning defending super middleweight holder Glen Catley with a stoppage seven seconds into the 12th and last round at Carnival City, Brakpan.
That was Dingaan Thobela winning the belt which was once held by evergreen, Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga.
The former herd boy from Ladysmith left 55,000 vociferous English fans disappointed when he ended the reign of Nigel Benn as the super middleweight holder at Telewest Arena, Newcastle on March 2 1996.
But Malinga, trained by Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt, lost that belt in his first defence to Voncenzo Nardiello three months later. Never-say die Malinga regained the title in his next fight, a decisive win over Robin Reid. However, Malinga lost it to Richie Woodhall.
That belt ended up being held by Glen Catley – the Englishman who was promoted by Golden Gloves of Rodney Berman. Berman staged the fight – the first WBC world championship here, between Catley and Thobela.
Thobela had just won the SA title in his first fight in the super middleweight division, ending the reign of Soon “Bazooka” Botes in Berman’s show at Carnival City on February 19 2000.
Catley from Frampton, Cotterrel, south Gloucestershire had won that WBC belt with a 12th round technical knockout of Marcus Beyer on May 2000.
He then travelled to SA to face unpredictable Thobela who found himself in the super middleweight division due to his balooning weight.
Today marks 24 years since ‘Rose of Soweto’ won WBC belt
Dingaan Thobela dethroned defending super middleweight holder Glen Catley
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE
Jackson remembers how Thobela almost ruined ‘Judgement Day’
Thobela – who started out at junior lightweights, winning the national title from Mpisekhaya Mbaduli on October 1 1988, moved to the lightweights where he captured the WBO and WBA belts.
He moved up to the welterweight division but soon he campaigned in the middleweight division where he lost to Cornelius Carr for the WBF belt. It was after that defeat that he moved up to the super middleweight division.
Thobela’s career began with trainer Norman Hlabane before he teamed up with former WBA and IBF world champion Brian Mitchel who produced his first world champ as a trainer when Namibian Harry “The Terminator” Simon won the WBO junior middleweight title at the Carousel on August 22 1988.
Thobela later joined Tshabalala – the younger brother to late former SA light heavyweight champion Ginger “Inja” Tshabalala from the Free State, who was Durandt’s assistant before he went solo.
Tshabalala guided Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi to winning the WBU featherweight belt, and he also helped Jacob “9mm” Mofokeng to win the WBU cruiserweight title and the SA heavyweight crown.
There was a concern that Thobela may not make the required weight limit for his fight against Catley. Realising that that bout could be his last high profiled fight,
Thobela trained like a trojan and William “Dynamite” Gare gave him tough sparring in preparations for that fight
Thobela was behind on points in all the scores of three ring side judges. He then dug deeper in his reserve in the 12th and final round knockout Catley towards the end and that is how the supposed wilting bloomed on September 1 2000 – Spring day to win his third world title in two weight divisions.
