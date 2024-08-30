Zolile Miya is at the crossroads. The 30-year-old Sowetan, who has an uninspiring fight record of nine wins against nine losses, can't afford to lose in his second attempt to claim bragging rights as Gauteng's flyweight champ tomorrow night.
Miya, from Orlando East, should be challenging for an international title and not a provincial title, which is meant for beginners. Miya has already been removed from the BSA ratings.
He issued a warning this week that he will walk over Trevor Nghonyama in six rounds to claim victory.
They will meet in the main bout of Thanya Boxing Promotion card – the maiden tourney for promoter Thanyani Marageni – at Greenhills Stadium in Randfonten.
"I give Nghonyama six rounds only and it will be over," declared Miya, who has been given the second chance to claim the title after he lost to Tiisetso Modisadife in 2022.
"We are not on the same level; it's just that I was robbed in our first fight and also I went into that fight not fully prepared because I had lots of personal issues [to deal with] before the fight," said Miya, whose career is guided by Lucky Ramagole.
"I am going in there to show my superior class as a fighter," he said. "That is why I say 10 rounds will be too much to spend in the ring with Trevor."
It will be over for Nghonyama in six rounds – Miya
Boxer vows to take Gauteng flyweight title
Nghonyama's No 1 spot in the ratings will be up for grabs. Defeat will ruin his second chance to try and dethrone national champion Nkosingiphile Sibisi, who defeated Nghonyama in March.
Nghonyama, who is known as "Lion King", is trained in Randburg by Nyiko Ndukula and Hloni Maboko.
Last week, Maboko described the bout as being "risky and meaningless" because it does not advance Nghonyama's career. "But it will give us the required experience before going for the national title against Sibisi,” he said.
Women will also be represented in the tournament which marks the end of Women's Month. Leean "Mshoza" Jansen van Vuuren will welcome Malawan Harriet "Pinky" Mtende over four rounds in the flyweight division.
Action will begin at 6pm and entrance is free.
SowetanLIVE
