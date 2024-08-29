Promoter donates gear to struggling gyms, fighters

Mzi Booi has dedicated some of the proceeds he raised with heavyweight politician Mathews Phosa in a fundraising gala dinner last weekend to purchase fighting gear for some fighters.
The ceremony took place a day before his second tournament at Orient Theatre on Sunday afternoon last week.
Fighters who will benefit from Booi's benevolence are SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi, Chumani Thunzi and newly crowned provincial junior welterweight champ Aphiwe Mboyiya.
Batyi and Thunzi fought in Booi’s maiden tourney in April, and they formed part of the tournament Booi co-staged with Last Born Promotion last weekend where Mboyiya dethroned Thunzi via a sixth round stoppage.
Asked about what encourages him to care so much about boxers, Booi said: “It’s my love for the sport of boxing which I believe won’t happen without fighters. I also visited some boxers’ homes and living conditions were appalling yet they are still dedicated to the sport and provide so much excitement.
“Some struggle to buy fighting kit, some don’t have the simplest things like gym guards, they have to borrow them from their gym mates.
“That touched me deep down my heart and I hope with the assistance from the corporate world and broadcasters, we as promoters will do better in terms of paying boxers better purse monies so that they change their lives and those of their families.”
Booi also touched the burning issue of pittance that is paid to fighters who risk their lives every time they step inside the roped square. A resolution was taken back in 2013 that boxers be paid R1,000 per round, but that does not apply to title fights where purse monies are negotiated.
But there are promoters who pay R3,000 for a four-round bout - R1,000 lower than the agreed amount, and 25% of that amount goes to both the trainer (10%) and manager (15%). To make matters even worse, fighters have no insurance cover.
