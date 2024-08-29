BSA has not had a CFO since February when Kenneth Mamosadi was gunned down in his driveway in Pretoria.
“Gayton was not going to allow himself to be a party to that and it came as no surprise to us when he dissolved the board the next day,” added Matiti. “We commend him for subjecting himself to the rule of law and we are elated that we have been vindicated at last.
Regarding what happens in the future, while there is no BSA board in place, Matiti said their correspondence is in McKenzie's office.
“We have requested a meeting and we are optimistic that he will take our views seriously and act accordingly in the best interest of the sport,” said Matiti.
It is McKenzie's prerogative to either second an administrator from his office to assist the acting director of operation Mncqedisi Ngqumba or put in place an interim board until he appoints a permanent structure after being in conjugation with stakeholders.
Matis's association comprises deputy chairman Lebo Mahoko, secretary Zandile Maliga, deputy secretary Phathutshedzo Dongola, treasurer Khaya MNajeke and head of communications Janie Herbler.
Existing boxing tournament not affected by BSA board's dissolution
Image: Christo Smith/File
Boxing tournaments that were already sanctioned by the outgone board of Boxing SA (BSA) before it was dissolved by minister of sports, arts & culture, Gayton McKenzie will not be affected.
But new applications by promoters to stage tournaments will be affected because there are no sanctioning and ratings committees.
These subcommittees are appointed by the BSA board as per the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001. This explanation was made by the chairman of the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) Ayanda Matiti during the association's virtual press briefing.
“We are not overly excited because we don't need the repetition of what happened after we had successfully interdicted the board [Zizi Kowda] appointed on November 28 [15 days before the three-year term of the then sitting board expired] preventing from resuming the office,” said Matiti referring to Kodwa appointing suspended director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority.
Ntlanganiso sanctioned fights and granted permission to some fighters to go and fight outside SA, and his unwarranted action benefited SA because Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga won the IBF junior-flyweight belt in Mexico in December, and a month later, Jackson “M3" Chauke won the IBO flyweight belt in England.
Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle
But the Pretoria high court made a ruling on August 7, nullifying the board's stance of uplifting Ntlanganiso's precautionary suspension by the board whose term expired on December 12, his appointment as BSA acting CEO and all the decision taken from the board's meeting on December 12 onwards null and void.
“We warned Zizi of his juvenile tactics and he ignored us,” said Matiti. “Instead licensees were mobilised against us, and we stood firm in our fight which was to protect the Boxing Act which is the cornerstone in the administration of boxing in the country where boxing is governed by the act of parliament.
“No minister of sports is bigger than the act of parliament, but Zizi seemed hell-bent on disregarding it. We, as the National Promoters Association were not going to fold our arms and allow him to do as he pleased with our sport.
“Some people seemed to forget that ministers don't run boxing but the BSA board is in charge of the administration of this sport – as per the same Boxing SA Act which must be respected by all living in this country.”
Kodwa who lost two court cases against NPBPA was replaced by McKenzie last month, and within a short space in office, he has taken a gigantic step of dissolving the board – a day after the seating in parliament – where BSA board was interrogated by sports portfolio committee.
BSA blundered by going in there with suspended Ntlanganiso who went as far as to address the seating on matters of finance when that is not his competence. That is defying a court order.
McKenzie disbands Boxing SA board
