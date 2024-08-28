“I feel disrespected, undermined and despised by these guys whose divide and rule decisions are turning the sport into an animal farm,” said Vilakazi.
Vilakazi said the KZN title was to be the main supporting bout in the tournament which took place in Durban two weekends ago.
“Mncedisi Ngqumba [BSA acting director of operations] said Kunene can only engage in an eight-round fight. I informed Mncedisi that Theo Mhlungu fought for a vacant KZN title against Mfanuvele Ntuli in July 13 when Mhlungu’s last fight was a stoppage against Rofhiwa Maphupha in March.”
He said the new sanctioning committee wants to do things right. He suggested that Zuma must fight eight rounds and I agreed and later found Mthobisi Nkosi and Zuma beat him by a TKO in round five.”
Vilakazi, of Syathaba Boxing Promotion, added: “Mboyiya lost his last two fights, first on points to Tshifhiwa Munyai in April 2022 and was knocked out by Khaya Busakwe in the second in October 2022. The sanctioning committee approved him to fight for a provincial title.
“How do you explain such inconsistency. I feel that KwaZulu-Natal is not being respected and you know this is killing the love of boxing I have. I lost sponsors who had come on board specifically for the KZN title.”
Attempts to get reaction from BSA chairman Sfiso Shongwe and spokesperson Luthando Zibeko were unsuccessful.
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi feels ‘disrespected’ by BSA sanctioning committee
Promoter livid after his boxer's fight is called off
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal promoter Sandile Vilakazi has accused BSA's sanctioning committee of double standards.
He said they turned him down from staging a provincial title fight between Mxolisi Zuma and Anele Kunene, saying Kunene must redeem himself with a non-tile fight first before challenging for a title.
Vilakazi – a former amateur boxer from Inchanga – said Kunene lost his previous fight by a knockout.
“But the same committee sanctioned Aphiwe Mboyiya, who lost his two fights consecutively on one point and the other by a knockout, to fight for an Eastern Cape title which he won last weekend,” he said.
“The conduct by Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee is influenced by the element of looking down upon KwaZulu-Natal. Ukudelelwa lokhu.” That loosely translates to being "despised" by that four-member committee chaired by Boxing SA board member Luvuyo Bayeni.
Interestingly, former South African lightweight boxing champion Irvin Buhlalu from Chesterville, also in KZN, is one of the committee members.
“I feel disrespected, undermined and despised by these guys whose divide and rule decisions are turning the sport into an animal farm,” said Vilakazi.
Vilakazi said the KZN title was to be the main supporting bout in the tournament which took place in Durban two weekends ago.
“Mncedisi Ngqumba [BSA acting director of operations] said Kunene can only engage in an eight-round fight. I informed Mncedisi that Theo Mhlungu fought for a vacant KZN title against Mfanuvele Ntuli in July 13 when Mhlungu’s last fight was a stoppage against Rofhiwa Maphupha in March.”
He said the new sanctioning committee wants to do things right. He suggested that Zuma must fight eight rounds and I agreed and later found Mthobisi Nkosi and Zuma beat him by a TKO in round five.”
Vilakazi, of Syathaba Boxing Promotion, added: “Mboyiya lost his last two fights, first on points to Tshifhiwa Munyai in April 2022 and was knocked out by Khaya Busakwe in the second in October 2022. The sanctioning committee approved him to fight for a provincial title.
“How do you explain such inconsistency. I feel that KwaZulu-Natal is not being respected and you know this is killing the love of boxing I have. I lost sponsors who had come on board specifically for the KZN title.”
Attempts to get reaction from BSA chairman Sfiso Shongwe and spokesperson Luthando Zibeko were unsuccessful.
SowetanLIVE
Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle
Promoter confident Sigqibo will be crowned champ
Ntlanganiso remains suspended, decisions he made as BSA acting CEO are null and void
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos