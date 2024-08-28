Sfiso Shongwe says the seven-member board of Boxing SA – appointed in May by then sports minister Zizi Kodwa – was taken by surprise when new minister Gayton McKenzie decided to disband it with immediate effect.
The board, which comprised Shongwe (chairperson), Koketso Tsebe, Romy Titus, Nandi Mheshe, Sakhiwe Sodo, Luvuyo Bayeni and Luxolo September, completed its 100 days in office last week. Their three-year term was to expire in 2027.
“But after sitting down with the minister, we understand his approach,” said Shongwe. “We thank him for his support during our tenure as the board of Boxing SA.”
Asked what informed McKenzie to go for the jugular, Shongwe said: “The minister does not want to spend resources by court cases. He preferred not to oppose the application brought by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA). It was clear the case will cost the department of sports lots of money.”
Last week, NPBPA shared the order from the high court which was granted on August 7. It declared the decision taken by Shongwe and company to uplift the precautionary suspension of director of operation Mandla Ntlanganiso, and appoint him as Boxing SA acting CEO in December, null and void.
The court order further added that all decisions taken by Ntlanganiso from December 12 are also declared null and void. tI made it clear his precautionary suspension will be uplifted by the board of BSA that has powers and authority to do so.
McKenzie disbands Boxing SA board
It is understood that Shongwe and company had already briefed BSA lawyers about opposing that order. “But after this (disbandment of the BSA board), we cease the action,” said Shongwe.
This then means that all the sub-committees appointed by the outgoing board cease to exist. McKenzie is expected to appoint an interim structure or accounting officer who will decide to on the matter pertaining to the ratings and sanctioning committees.
A statement from McKenzie reads: “Interim measures in relation to governance will be put in place to ensure that Boxing SA continues to deliver on its mandate. I would like to express gratitude to the ongoing board for the sterling work that they have done during the few months they were in office.
“This decision (to disband the board) is in no way a reflection on them or their efforts but restarting the appointment process is now the most responsible thing we can do, I would like to thank them for their understanding of the decision and for putting the sport first.”
Mheshe, who is also chairperson of the Women in Boxing, has indicated in writing that their journey ended right here. The committee comprised Mheshe, Shereen Hunter, Keletso Totlhanyo and Zanele Mdodana.
