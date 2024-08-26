Yanga Siqgibo has been discharged from Arwyp Medical Hospital in Kempton Park where he spent the whole weekend under doctors' care.
“Showtime”, as the 30-year-old fighter from East London is affectionately known in the boxing space, was admitted on Friday evening after collapsing in his dressing room at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park where he was knocked out in the 11th round by reigning IBO junior-bantamweight champion Ricardo “The Magic Man” Malajika.
Their bout, scheduled for 12 rounds, headlined Rodney Berman's “No Quarter Given” international tournament. This box-and-dine event attracted a big crowd at the imposing casino where veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman stages his tournaments.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie was among the dignitaries. There was a scare when it was announced on Saturday morning that Sigqibo had bled into his brain.
The condition is so critical that anything can happen. Some boxers recovered but were unable to continue with their careers while others lost their lives.
A bright future turned bleak when potential star, Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, had to quit the fistic spot in June last year due to an operation to his head. He collapsed in his corner and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital in Makhazeni where he spent almost a month.
During his stay, he underwent an operation on his head, and medially he can no longer box.
Boxer Yanga Siqgibo discharged from hospital after collapsing
Image: Jeff Ellis
Promoter Joyce Kungwane, who has a contract with Sigqibo, said: “I don't know where [that diagnosis] that Yanga bled into the brain [came from] because he has now been cleared of everything.
“When I arrived at the hospital for a visit on Saturday, I saw the neurosurgeons and he was being prepared for an operation.
“The boy was bubbly, walking without any assistance, talking and making jokes. God is great; it's a miracle.”
Sigbibo had not been stopped in a boxing match before. His trainer Thembani Gopheni, who was not available for a comment on Friday and Saturday, was also not contactable yesterday.
Malajika, who visited Sigqbio at the hospital on Sunday, was also not available for comment.
Promoter confident Sigqibo will be crowned champ
Credit must go to Golden Gloves and ringside physician Dr Solly Selepe for acting swiftly when Sigqibo collapsed. It was precision work — an ambulance arrived quickly and Sigqibo was rushed to the hospital.
Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis was at the hospital an hour later and left for home after 3am. Kungwane added that her trip to Russia was back and she will jet out tonight.
“Yanga almost gave me a heart attack,” said his promoter. "When I received the message that Yanga has been hospitalised it was early in the morning and I was at the OR Tambo International Airport ready to fly out but I had to cancel my trip.
“My conscience would not allow me to fly out not knowing if my boxer's life was really at stake or what. I went to see him on Saturday and Sunday and told him that he almost gave me a heart attack. Jokingly, I said he messed up my trip and he just burst into laughter. The boy was happy that I stood by his side.”
SowetanLIVE
