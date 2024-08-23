African Boxing Union launches youth title, merchandise and charity programme

The African Boxing Union (ABU) launched its youth title during the federation’s annual convention in Uganda, ABU president Houcine Houichi said on Thursday.
“It will be contested by fighters from the ages of 18 to 23,” said the Tunisian, who is based in France. “We are also preparing for the 50th celebration of the Rumble in the Jungle fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman which took place in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974.”
Houichi's deputy, Peter Ngatane described the five-day convention as a huge success. “We had a two-day training of ring officials which was conducted by Guido Cavalery from Italy,”he said . “Those officials who did well in their written examinations were presented with certificates and medals.
SA was represent by Ben Ncapayi, Namhla Tyuluba, Thando Xamlashe, Dudu Dlamini and Eric Khoza.
Ngatane said the convention launched the ABU Cares programme. “The congregation visited children’s homes and orphanages where gifts and ABU T-shirts were handed out. We also launched ABU merchandise ,from skipping rope to boxing gloves.The convention took a decision every ABU fighter will use our gloves.” He added.
Ngatane said the convention was opened by Ugandan minister of sports Peter Ogwang. “Saleem Uhuru, chairman of the Uganda Professional Boxing Control Commission who is also the mayor of Kampala, attended the five-day convention,” he said.
Tshele Kometsi was officially appointed marketing and communication director of the ABU. “I have accepted the position, and I am exited to represent the country at that level. However, it must be understood that I will be representing the whole of Africa. Among other things, my job is to communicate commercial matters of the ABU and market the federation and work hand in hand with promoters,” he said..
“I am here to make sure promoters are getting assistance from the ABU, so it is imperative that all times I keep abreast with promoters across Africa. I also have to work harder in making sure that we produce ABU champions to be our ambassadors.”
African Boxing Union launches youth title, merchandise and charity programme
ABU fighters compelled to use branded boxing gloves
Image: Supplied
