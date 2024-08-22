Promoter confident Sigqibo will be crowned champ

That establishment is owned by former world champion Brian Mitchell – a hall of fame inductee – who also manages Malajika's prosperous boxing career.
TLB Promotion will produce its first “world” boxing champion on Friday evening since the consortium was formed in 2017 by former world boxing champions Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba, Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman and Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela.
Joyce Kungwane, who is now in total control of the company, is banking on Yanga “Showtime” Sigqibo to achieve that feat. He will challenge reigning IBO junior bantamweight holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, in the main event of Golden Gloves' “No Quarter” bill at Emperors Palace.
Interestingly, the challenger's surname means decision, and that, according to Kungwane, talks to the prophecy that her company will produce its first “world” champion in Women's Month.
Kungwane was initially TLB Promotion's spokesperson before she finally ran the company solo. She is clear that Sigqibo will win. “I am not taking anything away from Malajika. He's a good boxer but I don't see him beating Sigqibo,” she said.
Malajika, from the south of Johannesburg, is trained by respected boxing tutor Manny Fernandes at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Boxing styles to be tested at 'No Quarter Given' tournament
That establishment is owned by former world champion Brian Mitchell – a hall of fame inductee – who also manages Malajika's prosperous boxing career.
On the other hand Sigqibo, from the Eastern Cape, is trained by Thembani Gopheni – the father of current IBF junior flyweight champ Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga.
“I am excited already,” said Kungwane, whose company has two ABU belt holders in Bukiwe Nonina and Lucky Monyebane.
“I must thank Golden Gloves for giving my boxer this opportunity, and I am looking forward to continue working with them. We are not promising a KO (knock out) but we are looking at a possible TKO (technical knock out) based on his experience versus Maljika's.”
A knockout happens when a boxer does not get up after being dropped, while TKO is when either the referee or the corner men stop the proceedings of a boxing match.
“We are not taking anything away from Malajiaka; he's a good boxer, but I don't see him beating Yanga. I can't wait for Friday evening.”
It has been announced that this fight will be available to stream in the major UK, Western Europe and American markets.
In another bout, former SA and ABU heavyweight titlist Chris “The Wolf” Thompson will make his debut in the bridgerweight division against Romanian Alexandru Jur over eight rounds.
