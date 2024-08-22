Boxing

Ntlanganiso remains suspended, decisions he made as BSA acting CEO are null and void

22 August 2024 - 08:40
Mandla Ntlanganiso during the Pre-Fight medical and weigh in ahead of No Quarter Given boxing tournament at Emperors Palace
Mandla Ntlanganiso during the Pre-Fight medical and weigh in ahead of No Quarter Given boxing tournament at Emperors Palace
Image: James Gradidge

The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) has issued a statement that details the outcome of the hearing at the Pretoria high court regarding the case set for August 7 between them, outgone sports minister Zizi Kodwa, who appointed Mandla Ntlanganiso as accounting authority, and the board of BSA which appointed Ntlanganiso as BSA acting CEO.

That board, chaired by Sfiso Shongwe, was appointed by Kodwa on November 28. It was in the office for a day, and it uplifted the precautionary suspension of Ntlanganiso and appointed him as the regulatory body's acting CEO. Ntlanganiso was suspended by the then-sitting board whose three-year term expired on December 12.

At that time, Ntlanganiso was employed by the BSA board as director of operations. That board, chaired by Luthando Jack, did not share any information regarding the incidents that led to Ntlanganiso being suspended with pay. NPBPA successfully interdicted the new board appointed by Kodwa in November.

NPBPA accused Kodwa of disregarding the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2011 which requires that he consult with associations or federations of associations before appointing the board of BSA. Kodwa withdrew the notice of intention to oppose in court the matter raised by the NPBPA.

He started the process of appointing the board all over again and he consulted with stakeholders. NPBPA said they would not interdict the new board Kodwa appointed in May. NPBPA wrote to Kodwa to explain the implications of the interim order which had the effect of nullifying any decision taken by the board that was interdicted in December. Kodwa ignored that and instead appointed Ntlanganiso as accounting authority on February 23.

Promoters don't take boxers' health seriously

Boxers in SA do not have life insurance cover or medical aid, and it has been like that since the beginning of time. Fighters get pummelled to ...
Sport
2 months ago

It was after that appointment that he appointed both the ratings and sanctioning committees. The court order granted by the Pretoria high court on August 7 declared the BSA board's decision to uplift Ntanganiso's precautionary suspension null and void.

The decision by that board to appoint Ntlanganiso as its acting CEO is also declared null and void. The court order adds that all decisions taken by Ntlanganiso from December 12 to date and continuing are also declared null and void, and it makes it clear that his precautionary suspension will be uplifted by the board of BSA that has powers and authority to do so.

It orders Ntlanganiso to return to precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Attempts to get a comment from Shongwe were unsuccessful. NPBPA has written to sports minister Gayton McKenzie informing him about the incidents that led to them taking their fight with Kodwa, and also what transpired in court on August 7.

NPBPA's statement read: “The NPBA wishes to register its elation on the decision of the Pretoria high court to effectively defend its decision and rights when violated by the executive of BSA, thereby undermining their oath of office”.

“This court order should equally serve as a stern warning that no one is above the law and in the context of boxing, we are all subjects of the Act as its creatures with defined roles as per the instructions of the Act, until such time that the Act is amended by parliament, if need be.

“We warned the boxing fraternity that if the then incorrigible minister of sport [Kodwa] was getting any advice, it was advice that was very wet behind the ears. However, if he acted on his own accord, he had a very dangerous agenda that left the sport of boxing divided and in pieces.”

It adds: “We remain clear in our characterisation that the outgone minister was juvenile in his approach to the sport and we are happy that his mischievous agenda was stopped in its tracks.”

SowetanLIVE

I am bringing title home, says Ngubane ahead of IBF fight

Boxing is the only way out of poverty for Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane who has endured all kinds of challenges in life.
Sport
1 day ago

Maitse will be more dangerous with time - manager

Bheki Maitse's performance against Doctor Ntsele in Sandton on Monday evening was mistaken for that of a ring veteran yet the son of reigning SA ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boxing styles to be tested at 'No Quarter Given' tournament

The long-held argument that styles make fights will be tested at Emperors Palace on Friday night when BSA 2013 prospect of the year, left handed ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma briefs the media
Why did Mike Lynch's superyacht sink? | EXPLAINED