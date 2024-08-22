Ntlanganiso remains suspended, decisions he made as BSA acting CEO are null and void

It was after that appointment that he appointed both the ratings and sanctioning committees. The court order granted by the Pretoria high court on August 7 declared the BSA board's decision to uplift Ntanganiso's precautionary suspension null and void.
The decision by that board to appoint Ntlanganiso as its acting CEO is also declared null and void. The court order adds that all decisions taken by Ntlanganiso from December 12 to date and continuing are also declared null and void, and it makes it clear that his precautionary suspension will be uplifted by the board of BSA that has powers and authority to do so.
It orders Ntlanganiso to return to precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Attempts to get a comment from Shongwe were unsuccessful. NPBPA has written to sports minister Gayton McKenzie informing him about the incidents that led to them taking their fight with Kodwa, and also what transpired in court on August 7.
NPBPA's statement read: “The NPBA wishes to register its elation on the decision of the Pretoria high court to effectively defend its decision and rights when violated by the executive of BSA, thereby undermining their oath of office”.
“This court order should equally serve as a stern warning that no one is above the law and in the context of boxing, we are all subjects of the Act as its creatures with defined roles as per the instructions of the Act, until such time that the Act is amended by parliament, if need be.
“We warned the boxing fraternity that if the then incorrigible minister of sport [Kodwa] was getting any advice, it was advice that was very wet behind the ears. However, if he acted on his own accord, he had a very dangerous agenda that left the sport of boxing divided and in pieces.”
It adds: “We remain clear in our characterisation that the outgone minister was juvenile in his approach to the sport and we are happy that his mischievous agenda was stopped in its tracks.”
SowetanLIVE
Ntlanganiso remains suspended, decisions he made as BSA acting CEO are null and void
Image: James Gradidge
The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) has issued a statement that details the outcome of the hearing at the Pretoria high court regarding the case set for August 7 between them, outgone sports minister Zizi Kodwa, who appointed Mandla Ntlanganiso as accounting authority, and the board of BSA which appointed Ntlanganiso as BSA acting CEO.
That board, chaired by Sfiso Shongwe, was appointed by Kodwa on November 28. It was in the office for a day, and it uplifted the precautionary suspension of Ntlanganiso and appointed him as the regulatory body's acting CEO. Ntlanganiso was suspended by the then-sitting board whose three-year term expired on December 12.
At that time, Ntlanganiso was employed by the BSA board as director of operations. That board, chaired by Luthando Jack, did not share any information regarding the incidents that led to Ntlanganiso being suspended with pay. NPBPA successfully interdicted the new board appointed by Kodwa in November.
NPBPA accused Kodwa of disregarding the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2011 which requires that he consult with associations or federations of associations before appointing the board of BSA. Kodwa withdrew the notice of intention to oppose in court the matter raised by the NPBPA.
He started the process of appointing the board all over again and he consulted with stakeholders. NPBPA said they would not interdict the new board Kodwa appointed in May. NPBPA wrote to Kodwa to explain the implications of the interim order which had the effect of nullifying any decision taken by the board that was interdicted in December. Kodwa ignored that and instead appointed Ntlanganiso as accounting authority on February 23.
Promoters don't take boxers' health seriously
It was after that appointment that he appointed both the ratings and sanctioning committees. The court order granted by the Pretoria high court on August 7 declared the BSA board's decision to uplift Ntanganiso's precautionary suspension null and void.
The decision by that board to appoint Ntlanganiso as its acting CEO is also declared null and void. The court order adds that all decisions taken by Ntlanganiso from December 12 to date and continuing are also declared null and void, and it makes it clear that his precautionary suspension will be uplifted by the board of BSA that has powers and authority to do so.
It orders Ntlanganiso to return to precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Attempts to get a comment from Shongwe were unsuccessful. NPBPA has written to sports minister Gayton McKenzie informing him about the incidents that led to them taking their fight with Kodwa, and also what transpired in court on August 7.
NPBPA's statement read: “The NPBA wishes to register its elation on the decision of the Pretoria high court to effectively defend its decision and rights when violated by the executive of BSA, thereby undermining their oath of office”.
“This court order should equally serve as a stern warning that no one is above the law and in the context of boxing, we are all subjects of the Act as its creatures with defined roles as per the instructions of the Act, until such time that the Act is amended by parliament, if need be.
“We warned the boxing fraternity that if the then incorrigible minister of sport [Kodwa] was getting any advice, it was advice that was very wet behind the ears. However, if he acted on his own accord, he had a very dangerous agenda that left the sport of boxing divided and in pieces.”
It adds: “We remain clear in our characterisation that the outgone minister was juvenile in his approach to the sport and we are happy that his mischievous agenda was stopped in its tracks.”
SowetanLIVE
I am bringing title home, says Ngubane ahead of IBF fight
Maitse will be more dangerous with time - manager
Boxing styles to be tested at 'No Quarter Given' tournament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos