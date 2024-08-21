Maitse will be more dangerous with time - manager

Boxing

Mean-looking featherweight prospect Bheki Maitse
Bheki Maitse’s performance against Doctor Ntsele in Sandton on Monday evening was mistaken for that of a ring veteran, yet the son of reigning SA junior featherweight champ and ring warrior Bongani Mahlangu, is a novice of six fights.

This is according to Maitse’s manager Brad Norman, who manages the WBC gym in the Carlton Centre where the 23-year-old new comer trains. Ntsele is a veteran of 22 wins, 14 losses and a draw.

Their bout was a mismatch that should not have been sanctioned by Boxing SA's committee. But Maitse dispatched Ntsele in two rounds – much to the delight of diners in a box-and-dine tournament staged by Warriors Ascent Promotions.

The bout was Maitse’s first since his return from Japan, where he shared the gym with Tomoki Kameda who will oppose Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini in an attempt to claim the bragging rights to challenge IBF junior featherweight champ Luis Lopez Vargas of Mexico.

The IBF elimination fight between No 2 contender, Dlamini, and fourth-rated Kameda will take place in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. “Maitse looked a lot more confident and he’s gained a lot of muscle from the training regime in Japan,” said Norman, whose charge has moved up to the featherweight class.

“He fought one round southpaw and the other orthodox. He’s actually improved, which is nice. For his age (23) he looked like an old school class fighter, wearing white boxing shorts, white Reyes gloves and white boots. He had that Muhammad Ali touch. I think the older he gets, the more dangerous he’s gonna be as a fighter.”

Maitse’s corner will be manned by Sihle Mathunjwa, who left yesterday for Australia where he will bark instructions to SA middleweight champ Mapule Ngubane in her IBF Intercontinental fight.

Ardy Katompa, the SA-based Congolese fighter who went to Japan with Maitse, knocked out Sthembiso Maduna in the third round.

Former SA junior middleweight champ Simon Dladla delivered to the promise he made to religious boxing fan, football club owner Jomo Sono, last year that he would blow Giresee Wingui away in their six rounder.

Sono – a regular visitor in Norman’s gym – attended the tournament. Immediately after his win, Dladla ran to the football icon and hugged him.

