Boxing is the only way out of poverty for Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane who has endured all kinds of challenges in life.
She found solace in the fistic sport under trainer George Khosi in Hilbrow where she channelled her energy and emotions into becoming a champion.
Like any boxer aspiring to be a champion, she dedicated herself to that dream which came true in 2014 when she won the SA middleweight belt.
But at that time, Johannesburg-based Ngubane from Maritzburg was still young and naive, so she lost it in her first defence. Ngubane also failed to win both the WBF and Commonwealth junior-middleweight belts.
The death of her mother on August 8 2018 changed her approach to life, especially with the heavy task on her shoulders of fending for her family, because she became the sole provider.
In 2022, with a attitude and approach to the sport, she won the national middleweight belt and successfully defended once.
She added the WBA Pan African belt to her collection and her consistency in chalking up six consecutive wins since losing in the WBF fight in 2019 earned Ngubane the attention of the IBF's ratings committee which has placed her on the No 1 spot to challenge reigning IBF, WBC and WBO holder Claressa Shields.
Ngubane, whose career is guided by trainer Sihle Mathenjwa and manager Brad Norman, just needs to walk past Desley Robinson for the vacant IBF Intercontinental belt at Melbourne Pavilion in Australia on Friday to be in line for a crack at the world title.
Even better for Ngubane's future prospects, is that Shields intends to stay at light-heavyweight where she won WBC, WBF and WBO belts last month. Victory for Ngubane against the No 4 contender will put the IBF under pressure to nominate the competitors for what will be a vacant title.
I am bringing title home, says Ngubane ahead of IBF fight
Thunder aims to strike Robinson in 'fight of my life'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Speaking from a hotel room in Australia, Ngubane said: “I am thinking about my mother who died this month in 2018 and I am wondering what would she say to me about this fight of my life which should change all of our lives at home when I win.
“I trained hard; I am ready physically and mentally. It's been a long journey from 2010. My opponent is a difficult come-forward fighter, light in her legs and has a quick jab. But I've been around and met such fighters; our preparations were centred on not giving her space to think, putting her under pressure, stay closer because she's taller than me. I am bringing this title home.”
Ngubane has 13 wins, eight losses and three draws while Robinson from Logan City, Queensland, has seven wins and three losses.
Meanwhile, Ngubane's stablemate at WBC Gym, Bheki Maitse knocked out veteran Doctor Ntsele in the second round in Sandton.
Their bout formed part of a box-and-dine tournament staged by Warriors Ascent Promotions in Sandton on Monday night.
Maitse, the son of SA junior-featherweight champ Bongani Mahlangu, improved to five wins in six fights. He learnt something from his two-week trip to Japan where he shared the gym with Tomoki Kameda who will welcome Lerato Dlamini in their IBF junior-featherweight elimination bout in Japan on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
