The stance favours the stronger and more dominant side, often the right, and is the most common style used in combat sports. It is mostly used by right-handed fighters such as Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr, George Foreman and Mike Tyson.
In addition to the contrasting styles of fighting between Van Heerden from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, and Ntuli, the former who goes by the moniker “Iron Dragon”, will be driven by the saying that first impression lasts. It will be Van Heerden's first fight under Golden Gloves.
On the other hand, Ntuli from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal has a reputation to protect. He was supposed to challenge SA super-middleweight champ Asemahle Wellem on August 30, but the tournament which was to be organised by White Buffalo Promotions has been postponed to December.
Ntuli’s No 2 rating will not be at stake because their bout will be at catchweight – an unofficial weight division where boxers agreed to meet at a particular weight. Van Heerden and Ntuli agreed to meet at 77kgs, a kilogram above the super-middleweight class.
Van Heerden campaigns in the middleweight division and its limit is 72,58kgs. This then means that he must bulk up. Van Heerden is a swarmer.
His style involves bombarding the opponent with heavy attacks to prevent effective counters and wearing down the opponent's defences by attrition.
Ntuli – who is nicknamed “Dubula Sodubulana”, loosely translated as “shoot, I will shoot back" – is a slow starter who is very patient. He is a boxer but he can also fight if the need arises.
Friday night's tournament is a box-and-dine event and this eight-round fight will certainly be an extra dish on their menu. The tournament – dubbed “No Quarter Given” – will be headlined by a 12-rounder for the IBO junior-bantamweight belt between holder Ricardo Malajika and Yanga Sigqibo.
SowetanLIVE
Boxing styles to be tested at 'No Quarter Given' tournament
Ntuli v Van Heerden fight will decide better boxing stance
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
The long-held argument that styles make fights will be tested at Emperors Palace on Friday night when BSA 2013 Prospect of the Year, left-handed Donjuan van Heerden, takes on Snamiso Ntuli, an orthodox, over eights of a contest that to be a cracker.
A left-hander, known as a southpaw, has the right hand and right foot forward in their stance. They will lead with the right jabs during a fight and it mirrors the more common orthodox stance.
But while it is a style that often favours fighters who are left-handed, it's not uncommon to see right-handed fighters implement this stance. This is often done for several reasons including tricking an opponent into a false sense of security. However, the southpaw stance can leave the lower body exposed.
Fighters such as Marvin Hagler, Naseem Hamed, Adonis Stevenson, Joe Galzache and Manny Pacquiao were left-handed.
An orthodox fighter will use a north paw stance when competing inside the ring. This sees the fighter place their left foot in front of the right foot which means their weaker side is closer to the opponent.
Donjuan van Heerden to face Ntuli in introductory encounter
The stance favours the stronger and more dominant side, often the right, and is the most common style used in combat sports. It is mostly used by right-handed fighters such as Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr, George Foreman and Mike Tyson.
In addition to the contrasting styles of fighting between Van Heerden from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, and Ntuli, the former who goes by the moniker “Iron Dragon”, will be driven by the saying that first impression lasts. It will be Van Heerden's first fight under Golden Gloves.
On the other hand, Ntuli from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal has a reputation to protect. He was supposed to challenge SA super-middleweight champ Asemahle Wellem on August 30, but the tournament which was to be organised by White Buffalo Promotions has been postponed to December.
Ntuli’s No 2 rating will not be at stake because their bout will be at catchweight – an unofficial weight division where boxers agreed to meet at a particular weight. Van Heerden and Ntuli agreed to meet at 77kgs, a kilogram above the super-middleweight class.
Van Heerden campaigns in the middleweight division and its limit is 72,58kgs. This then means that he must bulk up. Van Heerden is a swarmer.
His style involves bombarding the opponent with heavy attacks to prevent effective counters and wearing down the opponent's defences by attrition.
Ntuli – who is nicknamed “Dubula Sodubulana”, loosely translated as “shoot, I will shoot back" – is a slow starter who is very patient. He is a boxer but he can also fight if the need arises.
Friday night's tournament is a box-and-dine event and this eight-round fight will certainly be an extra dish on their menu. The tournament – dubbed “No Quarter Given” – will be headlined by a 12-rounder for the IBO junior-bantamweight belt between holder Ricardo Malajika and Yanga Sigqibo.
SowetanLIVE
Nghonyama v Miya bout is worth the risk – Maboko
'Lights Out' feels motivated after meeting McKenzie ahead of IBF bout
Former Kaizer chiefs official Zibeko appointed BSA media liaison officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos