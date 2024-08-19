Golden Gloves’ concerted effort of moulding Gauteng middleweight champion Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden towards becoming a real force in the boxing space has begun.
Golden Gloves, renowned not only for grooming boxers but also for providing opportunities for those fighters to feature in high-profile matches and ultimately become world champions, has featured the 26-year-old 2023 BSA Prospect of the Year award winner in its tournament for Friday night.
The company’s general manager, promoter Rodney Berman, will introduce his new signing to the big crowd at Emperors Palace where the left-handed hard hitter will take on Thembani Mhlanga from Zimbabwe in an eight-rounder.
The bout forms part of Berman’s “No Quarter Given” bill. Van Heerden signed with Golden Gloves last month.
Van Heerden is managed by 2018 BSA Manager of the Year, Colleen McAusland – who owns a gym in Kibler Park where boxers are trained by Khangelani Jack.
Berman is quoted saying: “He [Van Heerden] comes with a bit of a reputation. From the little I’ve seen, he’s fast and flashy and the fans like that. This is the first step and hopefully, there are many more to come.”
Van Heerden fought his first professional fight in 2018, losing to Simon Dladla.
Donjuan van Heerden to face Ntuli in introductory encounter
Malajika will bid for second defence against Sigqibo
Image: James Gradidge
Courtesy of Boxing Talk
Van Heerden came back more determined, chalking up eight straight wins, with five being knockouts, before losing in his bid to capture the IBO Continental belt in France on November 24.
He made up for that loss, by dispatching Fhulufleo Ramaliba in 46 seconds at Kibler Park Recreation Centre on June 22. The boxer and his manager met with Berman and agreed to work together.
Van Heerden is the No 1 contender for the SA middleweight title, which is held by John “Section 29" Bopape.
Mhlanga from Gweru is an average fighter with four wins against eight losses.
Berman’s internationally revered company has been around with humongous success since 1977. It has produced more than 50 world champions, the majority of whom were South Africans. Amazingly, they were all crowned since March 1990.
Topping Friday night’s tournament will be a 12-rounder for the IBO junior-bantamweight title held by Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, whose skills are polished by veteran boxing tutor Manny Fernades, who will bid for his second defence against Yanga “Showtime” Sigqibo.
SowetanLIVE
