The international boxing event aimed at celebrating Nelson Mandela as a boxer has been postponed to September 14, promoter Ayanda Matiti has announced.
He said the reason was due to the unavailability of SuperSport – the privately owned broadcaster – which will be busy with the Paralympics.
However, the venue remains unchanged, Vodacom Dome in Midrand, said Matiti, whose Xaba Promotion company had intended to stage this international tournament that will be headlined by a 12-rounder for the IBO junior flyweight vacant title on August 24.
SA reigning champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will welcome Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate at Vodacom Dome.
Said Matiti: "For the past three days we received a request from our broadcasting network that they are experiencing a challenge with the channel because of the Paralympics that they will be broadcasting in Paris from the 31st of August to the 8th of September."
Boxing event to celebrate Mandela deferred due to SuperSport's unavailability
Image: Christo Smith/File
"They gave us the alternative of the 14th or the 21st of September as a possible broadcast date. Copied here are both teams that are representing both challengers, and we have elected to choose the date of the 14th of September.
"Mr Lesli Cross, who is the WBO fight commisioner, has been sent the official communication from the network."
The entire line-up remains the same. SA junior-featherweight king Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu will put his belt on the line against newcomer Siyabulela Hem.
SA and WBO Global bantamweight champ Landle “Man Down” Ngxeke will welcome Genesis Libranza from the Philippines in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental belt while national lightweight title-holder Khaya “Destroyer" Busakwe will oppose Ghanaian Richard Feny in a 10-round contest for the vacant WBA Pan African belt.
Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi aims to resurrect his moribund career with a WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight title against Namibian Immanuel Josef.
