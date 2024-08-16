Vilakazi also talks highly of Sechaba "Best" Zuma from Umlazi, who will welcome journeyman Mthobisi Nkosi from Mpumalanga in a non-title bout. "This will be a good test of Zuma," said Vilakazi about the promising newcomer who has lost twice in six fights.
His second loss to Mnelisi Ndlovu in Mvelo Boxing Promotion's tournament at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on April 1 last year was debatable. It was a topsy-turvy affair with Ndlovu throwing an avalanche of punches.
Zuma threw few but crisp and accurate blows which did not convince the judges, who scored the exciting bout in Ndlovu's favour. Nkosi, from Emalahleni, has only four wins in 14 fights.
Vilakazi's tournament will feature boxers from Durban, Bluff, Umlazi, Stanger, Clermont, Port Shepstone, Adams, Empangeni, Ulundi, Nkandla, Mooi River and Escourt and is dubbed "Hands of Thunder".
The promoter from Intshanga, a village between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, said tickets will sell at the door from R100 to R300.
Action will begin at 1pm.
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi punts Dlamini for vacant ABU SADC belt
Promoter says 'Hitman' a changed fighter
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
New-look Lindokuhle "Hitman" Dlamini, who is being hailed by boxing promoter Sandile Vilakazi as the next big star, should engulf Sipho Mahlangu in a storm of flailing leather in their 10-round scheduled bout on Sunday at the Portuguese Hall in Durban.
At stake will be the ABU SADC junior welterweight vacant belt. Vilakazi, who trades under Syathaba Boxing Promotion, says Dlamini – a former two-weight, junior welterweight and welterweight KwaZulu-Natal champion – is a completely changed fighter since he teamed up with trainer Sizwe Mthembu, who hones the skills of fighters at Syathaba Boxing Gym.
"Whoever will attend the tournament will see for themselves what I am talking about," said Vilakazi about the prospect from Empangeni.
Mahlangu, who goes by the moniker "Ma Razor", is from Nkandla.
Mahlangu's No 7 spot in the national rankings will also be up for grabs. Dlamini is placed seventh by the BSA ratings committee in the junior welterweight division. Johannesburg-based Ntethelo "Baby G" Nkosi from Mtubatuba, also in KwaZulu-Natal, is the champion.
