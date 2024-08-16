Hloni Maboko has accepted an offer for his charge, Trevor Nghonyama, to oppose Zolile Miya for the vacant Gauteng flyweight title at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein on August 30, but the trainer is well aware of the consequences.
Nghonyama, who is rated No 1 for the SA flyweight title, stands to lose both his top ranking and the chance to challenge national champion Nkosingiphile Sibisi if he loses to Miya who is now out of the national ratings.
But Maboko, a former professional boxer who hones the skills of Nghonyama together with Nyiko Ndukula in Greenside, Johannesburg, says the fight against tough-as-nails Miya is a risk worth taking.
“Yes, it is a crucial fight for Trevor, somehow meaningless because it does not advance his career, but it will give us the required experience before going for the national title against Sibisi,” said Maboko.
“Remember we lost to Sibisi in our first attempt to dethrone him in Estcourt on March 30. Did we fight bad? No. Did we deserve to win? No, but we did not do badly and that was confirmed in the scoring by two judges whose cards read 116-112 and 116-113. I don't want to talk about the third judge's score of 118-110.
“You must also bear in mind that Miya allowed us to fight him when he was still in the ratings last year, so it is proper that we return the favour. But it's a risky fight, I must admit, because Miya is a tough competitor who will come guns blazing for a win that will bring him back to the ratings.”
Nghonyama defeated Miya in Polokwane and that victory qualified him to challenge Sibisi. Miya, who is trained by Lucky Ramagole in Soweto, has been taken out of the ratings by the committee in charge because he has not been competitive for more than a year.
Nghonyama v Miya bout is worth the risk – Maboko
SA flyweight champ will keep position, challenge Sibisi if he wins
Maboko said Miya, known as “The Scientist”, was the only one available after they had been unlucky with other boxers for Thanyani Marageni whose Thanya Boxing Promotion (TBP) will stage her first professional tournament.
“We are grateful to matchmaker Abbey Mnisi and Thanyani, who is Trevor's sponsor, for the opportunity,” said Maboko. “We are happy that she decided to get a promoter's licence with the purpose of contributing to the development of boxing.”
Marageni's seven-bout card features boxers from 11 boxing camps, mainly those that don't get featured by mainstream promoters.
“I am delighted that I will make my debut as a promoter during August which is Women's Month,” said the Kagiso-based Marageni from Madombidzha Village in Limpopo.
“Luckily, I was able to secure a female bout which will feature a South African and a Malawian though it is a non-title fight.
“Hopefully, this tournament will help revive boxing in the West Rand. It should motivate the amateurs and supporters because this is happening in their hood. Boxers from the West Rand now have a home.”
