Phillip "Time Bomb" Ndou is mourning the loss of his mother Maggie Mboniseni Nemukula, who passed away on Wednesday morning around 5am.
"She has been in hospital in Venda for three weeks," said the hard-hitter whose fists of fury left 34 of his 37 victims gasping for air.
The former Olympian, who went on to become SA champion in the featherweight division and also won the WBU and WBC junior lightweight titles, said his mother was 77 years old when she passed on.
She had two boys — Phillip and his elder brother Patrick. Ndou, who lost in his bid to win the WBC lightweight belt from American star Floyd "Pretty Boy" Mayweather Jr in 2003, said his mother separated with their father "long time ago".
Retired boxer Phillip Ndou's mom loses fight against sickness
Nemukula (77) was very supportive to her son
Image: Facebook
"My brother stayed with our father," said Ndou, who remained with his mother. "I miss her already."
The 47-year-old retired fighter, whose career began with successful trainer/manager Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt, added: "She was a very supportive single parent who did everything for me. My mother was adamant about me not becoming a boxer ... but she warmed up to it when I became an amateur."
He said she attended about two of his fights — the energy-sapping, gruelling catch-weight bout against bosom friend Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi for the specially designed WBU belt which Ndou won on points in the main attraction of Golden Gloves card at Carnival City in Brakpan, East Rand, on November 3 2001; and Ndou's first-ever boxing match as a professional fighter in Thohoyandou on August 9 2015.
Ndou stopped Tanzanian Ramadhani Shauri within a distance at the Thohoyandou Town Hall. Ndou's opportunity to fight at home was presented to him by Promise Moyo of Skylon Boxing Promotion.
Moyo was Ndou's manager before she acquired a Boxing SA promoter's licence. Ndou, who retired in 2016, said the date of the funeral will be decided after a meeting with the family. "[But] It could next week," he said.
SowetanLIVE
