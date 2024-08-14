“His good wishes have given me more sense of purpose and I feel obligated more than before to win this one so that I go for the big one which is my ultimate goal to win the world title.”
'Lights Out' feels motivated after meeting McKenzie ahead of IBF bout
Dlamini flies out to Japan on Thursday to face Kameda
Image: SUPPLIED
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's visit yesterday at HotBox Gym to wish Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini good luck before his departure to Japan on Thursday left the boxer filled with awe.
“The visit by the minister of sports motivated me big time. It means a lot to know that you have the support of the minister going into such a big fight outside home,” said Dlamini, who will face Japanese Tomoki Kameda at Yamato Arena, Suita, Osaka on August 24.
Their boxing match is pencilled down for 12 rounds. The bone of contention between these highly rated and polished combatants is the right to challenge International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight champion Luis Lopez Vargas.
Dlamini is rated at No 1, a spot above the crafty former two-weight world champion, who will be enjoying home advantage in their second meeting. Dlamini, whose success has been borne through dedication and work ethic which trainer Colin Nathan says are second to none in the gym, bombarded Kameda with volumes of punches and eked out a split decision (116-112 twice, 113-115 against him) win in October.
“It [the visit by McKenzie] left me with a feeling of great respect,” said the soft-spoken fighter from the Free State, who is based in Johannesburg where his career is guided by Nathan.
“I have always been motivated going into this fight because I want it so much; it's the fight of my life.
“His good wishes have given me more sense of purpose and I feel obligated more than before to win this one so that I go for the big one which is my ultimate goal to win the world title.”
Dlamini must eliminate Kameda in the race for that position by defeating the No 2 contender in their official IBF featherweight elimination fight in Japan on August 24.
Dlamini, Nathan, Hayden Jones, who owns an online boxing channel, SA BoxingTalk, and cut man Bernie Pailman will leave for Japan on Thursday.
“Colin told me not to leave the gym before the minister arrived. I thought he was joking but true to his words, the minister walked into our gym and that was a wonderful moment for all of us in the gym, myself to be precise, because he wished me well for my fight in Japan,” said the 30-year-old.
Dlamini's gym mate, IBF junior-flyweight world champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, said it felt great to welcome McKenzie to their establishment in Balfour Park.
“It was such a great inspiring moment to see him. I have faith that he'll deliver on the promise he made and change the situation that we are all in as the boxing community,” said the 25-year-old boxer from the Eastern Cape.
Dlamini has previously held the IBF Youth, WBC International and silver, and IBF Africa featherweight belts.
