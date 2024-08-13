Tshabalala's career is guided at the JD Boxing Gym of late trainer Jabulani Malinga – whose sons and former national champions Peter, Patrick and Vus'umuzi are in charge of the establishment which was once home to former SA flyweight, WBU junior-bantamweight and WBC International junior-featherweight titlist Gabula “The Tiger” Vabaza.
Tshabalala believes Motlanthe's presence will spur him to victory
SA champ faces Argentinian Zarate next week
Image: Alan Eason
Can the presence of former president Kgalema Motlanthe spur SA reigning junior-flyweight boxing champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala to winning the vacant IBO belt against highly rated Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on August 24?
“I think so,” says promoter Ayanda Matiti, adding that Tshabalala asked him to invite Motlanthe to his box-and-dine event which will be Matiti’s ninth edition to honour Nelson Mandela as an aspirant boxer.
Tshabalala, from Katlehong on the East Rand, said: “I asked the promoter [Matiti] to invite former president Motlanthe to attend this tournament. I know him from watching the news on television. His presence in the tournament will make me happy and it will motivate me to win. It is my dream to see him live because I like him.”
Said Matiti: “All I know is that the former president follows boxing passionately. As his promoter who wants the best for him, I will follow the protocol through the offices of the provincial MEC for sports, arts and culture and that of the premier. You know, there is this thing called dream come true.
“I have seen people of different backgrounds being presented with that opportunity and it changed their lives, so I want to believe that Tshabalala’s dream will be realised when he sees the former president at the ring side.”
Motlanthe is a former footballer. He is said to have played alongside Stanley Mogale, Frank “ABC” Motsepe and Stopper Seopela at Pretoria Spa Sporting.
Tshabalala is rated No 28 by the IBO, 21 by the WBC and 13 by the WBO. He has won 10 of his 11 fights and he also holds the WBO Inter-Continental title.
