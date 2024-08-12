While John Paul Masamba flew back to Japan on Friday, both Bheki Maitse and Argy Katompa are gearing themselves up for action in a box-and-dine tournament that will be organised by Warrior Ascent Promotion in Sandton on August 19.
Masamba, Maitse and Katompa spent two weeks in Japan where they trained with Tomoki Kameda – the Japanese who will oppose Lerato Dlamini in their official IBF elimination bout in Japan on August 24.
The trio came back last week but 24-year-old Masamba flew back to Japan after sorting out his Visa.
Maitse, a five-fight novice with a single loss, will take on ring veteran Doctor Ntsele over eight rounds in the main attraction while Sthembiso Maduna from Ladysmith and Katompa from Congo will meet over six rounds in the main supporting bout.
Former SA junior middleweight champ Simon Dladla will be in action against Congolese Giresse Wingui, while Thami Luthuli, Louis Phillip, Tuvia Wewege, Kgotso Ramnabolu, Lebojhang Langa, Michae Adesodun, Vuyo Maphosa, Tshimanga Kangolo and Simen Moet will all be in action.
Maitse's corner will be manned Sihle Mathunjwa, who trains SA middleweight champ Mapule Ngubane, at the WBC-sponsored gym in the Carton Centre in central Johannsburg. Brad Norman manages the gym and is also responsible for the careers of Maitse, Masamba and Ngubane.
Norman said action will begin at 6pm.
Masamba came back to sort out his Visa. "He flew back to Japan on Friday; they love him there and think highly of him and actually cannot believe he did not qualify for the Paris Olympics," said Norman.
Novice Maitse takes on veteran Ntsele
Box-and-dine tourney also features Congolese Katompa
Image: SUPPLIED
Mtwekwane to host women-only tourney in honour of late Mnguni
Masamba is trained here by Johannes "Boetie" Jacobus Lourens who honed the skills of many amateur boxers who became champions, and that includes Ronald Malindi, who held the SA junior bantam until he passed on last year.
Masamba went there to fine-tune his fighting knacks before he makes his debut in the professional ranks. He had been an amateur boxer with Sanabo from when he was 18 years old.
Maitse and Masamba were accused of being unpatriotic for going to Japan and train with Kameda. But they don't know Dlamini's weaknesses and strength because they don't share the same gym so as to share with Kameda. Dlamini is trained by Colin Nathan at the HotBox Gym in Balfour Park.
Masamba told Sowetan before his departure that he was not aware of the noise back here while they were in Japan.
"I did not care; being there was an opportunity to get to see what people from other parts of the world do in training," he said. "It was nice, peaceful and training was very good. Training and sparring is done at high pace. You work like it's you last day... kill or be killed. I am going back there to prepare myself for my pro debut. I want to start high."
