Mtekwane's women-only boxing tournament a huge success

Award-winning boxing matchmaker, Luyanda Kana, has paid tribute to the boxing fraternity in East London for rallying behind the noble idea of hosting the women-only amateur boxing tournament to honour departed successful boxing trainer/manager and promoter Mzimasi Mnguni.
The tournament is the brainchild of veteran amateur trainer Vuyolomzi Mtekwane of Sisonke Boxing Gym in Mdantsane.
The tournament took place at NU 10 Hall in Mdantsane. Mtekwane said the idea of staging it on Women's Day, August 9, was to honour Mnguni for being the first trainer/manager in their province to welcome female boxers at his Eyethu Gym in Mdantsane in 2000.
Kana said Mnguni's wife, Lindi Mnguni, their son Mkhuseli Mnguni, and his uncle Sihle Mnguni, former WBO champ Masibulele Makepula, and promoters Ntsikelelo Manyisane, Bongani Zulu and Siphatho Handi embraced the event.
Image: Luyanda Kana
Kana's hard work and dedication in putting together boxing matches that spoke to the fans duly earned him BSA's 2017 Matchmaker of the Year award.
“That was a beautiful gesture to have happened in honour of Bra Mzi. People came in numbers and the tournament took place the whole day. The family of Bra Mzi was happy that their departed family member had not been forgotten by the boxing fraternity.
“Sisi Lindi presented medals and trophies to the boxers. Sihle gave the vote of thanks. It was such a well-organised event where people enjoyed lunch.
“The performance by females was just out of this world. People were so excited and I have been told that the second edition next year will be much bigger than this one.”
Kana said the hall used is opposite the house where Mnguni stayed before he moved to Vincent Heights.
Mnguni also owned Eyethu Shopping Centre which was also in the same vicinity at NU 10. The list of female boxers Mnguni welcomed at his gym included Noni Tenge, Unathi Myekeni and Namhla Tyuluba.
Tenge and Myekeni fought their first professional boxing matches in the first tournament to feature professional females in Durban in 2007. It was a women-only event staged by Mbali Zantsi and Kenosi Mlabateki.
Tenge and Myekeni won their bouts against Brazilians. Myekeni later won the WBF belt bantamweight belt in 2010 while Tenge went on to make history by winning a world title — the IBF belt — in the welterweight division in 2011. Tyuluba is a boxing ring official.
Mnguni produced a plethora of world boxing champions, and that includes producing the first black South African IBF champion on March 10 1990.
That was when Welcome Ncita captured that New York-based sanctioning boxing body's junior-featherweight title after defeating Fabrice Benichou in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Mnguni — an astute ring strategist — played an instrumental role in the shock victory by Vuyani Bungu, who dethroned Kennedy McKinney for Ncita’s old IBF junior-featherweight title on August 20 1994, in Hammaskraal.
Bungu chalked up 13 successful defences. Mnguni also guided Mbulelo Botile to winning the IBF bantamweight, and IBF and IBO featherweight titles, and he also helped Zolani Petelo to win the IBF strawweight crown.
Mnguni achieved that greatness alongside boxing promoter Rodney Berman whose Golden Gloves guided the careers of all Mnguni's fighters. Mnguni passed away in 2021 at the age of 73.
