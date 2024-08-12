Boxing SA has announced the appointment of former Kaizer Chiefs media official Luthando Zibeko as the regulator's communications and media liaison officer.
Then known as "Trompies", Zibeko also worked for Chippa United as head of marketing and communications.
Zibeko is understood to have been part of the team that worked towards the smooth running of the Fifa 2010 World Cup in the country, where he served as venue assistant media officer at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
"Boxing SA, the board, the executive and acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso congratulates Zibeko and welcome him to the boxing sector," reads the statement from Boxing SA.
"His immediate task is to make a meaningful contribution in the repositioning of Boxing South Africa, bridge the gap between the organisation and this important stakeholders, the media, and also to promote Boxing SA events, work with the rest of the team to improve digital transformation, enhanced content strategy and improve stakeholder communications."
Former Kaizer chiefs official Zibeko appointed BSA media liaison officer
