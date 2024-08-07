“It is through his [Mnguni] wise thinking of allowing girls to train in his gym that we felt it is proper to stage this women-only tournament on Women's Day in honour of Bra Mzi,” said Mtekwane.
Mtwekwane to host women-only tourney in honour of late Mnguni
Image: Nick Lourens/ SowetanLIVE
The boxing fraternity in East London is expected to show its unconditional love and admiration for departed boxing icon, Mzimasi Mnguni, by coming out in big numbers to support an initiative by veteran amateur boxing trainer Vuyolomzi Mtekwane who organised an inaugural Women Only amateur boxing tournament tomorrow in honour of Mnguni.
The tournament will take place at NU 10 Hall in Mdantsane, Mtekwane of Sisonke Boxing Gym has confirmed.
Coincidentally, that day is celebrated annually here at National Women's Day. Mnguni was the first boxing manager in the Eastern Cape to open the doors of his Eyethu Boxing Gym in Mdantsane to women boxers in 2000.
The hall that will be used is opposite the house where Mnguni stayed before he moved to Vincent Heights. His Eyethu Shopping Centre was also in the same vicinity at NU 10.
The list of females that Mnguni welcomed in his gym includes Noni Tenge, Unathi Myekeni and Namhla Tyuluba. They later joined other stables, and Tyuluba became a ring official.
Tenge and Myekeni fought her first professional boxing match in the first tournament to feature professional females in Durban in 2007, and they won their bouts against Brazilians.
Myekeni later won the WBF belt bantamweight belt in 2010 while Tenge went on to make history by winning a legitimate world title – the IBF belt – in the welterweight division in 2011.
Said Mtekwana: “I intend to do this annually; we hope to grow it into a big thing. We aim to have something big that will be named after Mnguni – like a monument where his achievements and the names of all the fighters he trained will be engraved there for all to see.”
