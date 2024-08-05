New promoter to stage maiden tourney

The deep-rooted love of boxing, which was born out of watching boxers of yesteryear in action, including Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela and Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu, has gradually grown to an extent where Thanyani Marageni wants to assist in unearthing the Thobelas and Bungus of tomorrow.
Marageni is a selfless community builder who has dedicated her life to projects that seek to uplift talent from disadvantaged communities, and that includes going into remote areas, where talent is hidden.
"I have promoted a number of tennis events from under-10 to under-17 in Mogale City and Soweto, Netball at Moletsane Sports Complex in Soweto, Kagiso Stadium, Affrvillage in Randfontein, football in Moletsane and at Kagiso Stadium, Hammanskraal and Mohlakeng," she said.
"My love for sports was influenced by my father who used to watch boxing with his friend. These events take place during school holidays. It is my attempt to keep children active while giving them the platform to gauge their potential in sports."
Marageni said she could not ignore her father's first love – boxing – which he watched back in the day at home at Madombidzha village outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, where she was born.
Based in Kagiso on the West Rand, Marageni said she was involved in organising a number of amateur boxing tournaments in Kagiso, Mohlakeng, Toekomsrus and Dan Tloome.
"I was assisted by Inqaba Biotec, Mogale City and Rand West municipality, and the City of Johannesburg," she said, adding that her Thanya Production also hosted Women's Day celebrations in Krugersdorp in 2016 and 2017, and in Kimberley in 2018.
She said she decided to step in, especially, in boxing, by acquiring a promoter's licence with Boxing SA. The regulator issued a licence to her last month.
Her Thanya Boxing Promotions will stage its maiden tourney on August 30 at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein. "I want to pay tribute to all the promoters throughout the country who are doing a wonderful job in giving boxers action," she said.
"But I believe that the more promoters, the better for the sport to grow. At the same time, boxers will earn some money while polishing their skills for a brighter tomorrow. I observed during my amateur tournaments that many boxers, trainers and managers are unemployed.
"Staging tournaments helps to feed many families because boxing seems to attract the worst people financially, and that affects children who rely on their parents for anything.
"That touched me in such a way I felt obliged to get a promoter's licence so I can contribute in providing something for our communities."
Her tournament is dubbed "Rirothe", which means "We're together" in Venda. "We are together in the journey towards uncovering the stars of tomorrow," said Marageni, who will be partnered by Randwest municipality, Azania Solutions and HD Branding.
Topping her event will be a 10-rounder for the Gauteng flyweight title between Trevor Ngonyama and Zolile Miya, with Lee-Ann Jansen van Vuuren and Harriet Mtende in a flyweight female bout over eight rounds.
There will be eight more fights, and action begins at 6pm.
