The concerted efforts to cultivate boxing talent in KwaZulu-Natal will continue on August 18 at the Portuguese Hall in Durban, chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Promoters Association, Sandile Vilakazi, has confirmed.
A former amateur boxer making inroads as a boxing promoter, Vilakazi said his Syathaba Boxing Promotion (SBP) will continue where his colleague Hlengiwe Dladla left off in Dundee, where she presented a successful tournament on July 13.
SBP’s tournament will feature boxers from Durban, Bluff, Umlazi, Stanger, Clermont, Port Shepstone, Adams, Empangeni, Ulundi, Nkandla, Mooi River and Estcourt. “Our programme also features white and Indian fighters,” said Vilakazi.
“It is imperative for all of us as promoters to feature as many boxing stables as we can in our tournaments so that we are able to know exactly where we stand as a province in terms of building future champions.”
Vilakazi said that approach will put them in a better position to approach the provincial government, knowing exactly which boxers will need to be featured prominently in other tournaments so they get the attention of Boxing SA's ratings committee.
Vilakazi now fights to promote boxing in KZN
'Matter of time before province produces more SA champions'
“Once that is achieved, we will have to change our focus and go back to those who still need to be featured in development tournaments, by way of pushing them towards first becoming provincial champions,” he said.
“Remember that once a boxer is in the top 10 ratings, any promoter can approach them for voluntary defence for a champion at that particular weight division. That puts us in a proper and favourable position to convince our government to invest in the provincial title.
“The more tournaments, the better chance they stand to improve. That could bring to an end the exodus of fighters to Gauteng,” he said.
Vilakazi, from Intshanga, a village about halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, paid tribute to his colleagues – Zandile Malinga, Nomvelo Shezi, Hlula and Hlengiwe Dladla, Zwi Magudulela and Nomfundo Malinga – for their hard work in keeping fighters active.
“That is why we have provincial champions in almost all boxing weight divisions,” said Vilakazi, whose province has four national champions – Thabiso Mchunu and Nkosingiphile Sibisi (males) and Mapule Ngubane and Nomusa Ngema (females).
“The beauty is that all our provincial champions are rated nationally, so it’s a matter of time before our province produces more SA champions.”
Vilakazi’s tournament will be headlined by a 10-rounder for the ABU SADC junior welterweight title between Sipho “Marazor” Mahlangu from Nkandla and Lindokuhe “Hit Man" Dlamini from Empangeni. He said action will begin at 1pm.
In Dladla’s tournament last month, Sibisi retained the SA flyweight title with a deserved unanimous points decision after 12 rounds against Theo Nxayiphi from the Eastern Cape.
