Humble-mannered boxing trainer, Elias Mpembe - departed early this week with a feeling of fulfilment, having given his all in an attempt to change lives of the youth in Evaton where he lived his whole life until he passed away from poor health.
This is how president of the Gauteng Boxing Organization, Leonard Lesiba, paid tribute to his long-time friend he had known for almost 20 years.
Mpembe, 60, had been unwell for quite some time. “I am left wondering how do the boxers he trained feel right now, knowing that the man, who also played a father-figure in their lives is no more,” said 68 year old Lesiba who was introduced to Mpembe by former SA flyweight champ Johannes “Baby Joe” Miya.
Miya was born at eMazizini in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, but lived his whole in Soweto. He trained Mpembe as an amateur boxer at Elsburg Gold Mine in Western Area. At that time, Miya was still active as a professional boxer.
Miya retired in 1989 after his stoppage loss to Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala at Nasrec, near Soweto. Mpembe did not turn professional but started his own gym, and Miya was his assistant.
“Miya introduced Elias to me as his former boxer, and he said I must help him in running his amateur boxing club; I groomed him, and he excelled,” said Lesiba.
They produced two champions – Gauteng junior-lightweight in Nkosinathi Ntshangase and SA junior-featherweight and WBF bantamweight woman in Gabisile Tshabalala.
Elias Mpembe championed for boxing until his last days
The trainer is remembered for uplifting Evaton youth with boxing
Image: Mohau Mofokeng
Humble-mannered boxing trainer, Elias Mpembe - departed early this week with a feeling of fulfilment, having given his all in an attempt to change lives of the youth in Evaton where he lived his whole life until he passed away from poor health.
This is how president of the Gauteng Boxing Organization, Leonard Lesiba, paid tribute to his long-time friend he had known for almost 20 years.
Mpembe, 60, had been unwell for quite some time. “I am left wondering how do the boxers he trained feel right now, knowing that the man, who also played a father-figure in their lives is no more,” said 68 year old Lesiba who was introduced to Mpembe by former SA flyweight champ Johannes “Baby Joe” Miya.
Miya was born at eMazizini in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, but lived his whole in Soweto. He trained Mpembe as an amateur boxer at Elsburg Gold Mine in Western Area. At that time, Miya was still active as a professional boxer.
Miya retired in 1989 after his stoppage loss to Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala at Nasrec, near Soweto. Mpembe did not turn professional but started his own gym, and Miya was his assistant.
“Miya introduced Elias to me as his former boxer, and he said I must help him in running his amateur boxing club; I groomed him, and he excelled,” said Lesiba.
They produced two champions – Gauteng junior-lightweight in Nkosinathi Ntshangase and SA junior-featherweight and WBF bantamweight woman in Gabisile Tshabalala.
Confident Ngubane has a plan for Robinson in IBF bout
Mpembe let the tears flow after learning that a fight featuring Tshabalala and Unathi Myekeni for the WBF featherweight belt in 2014 was named WBF female fight of the year. Tshabalala befuddled Myekeni from the Eastern Cape in a clean-fought bout at Graceland Casino in Mpumalanga.
Miya, 65, died at his home in an informal settlement near Eldorado Park in 2022, leaving the two behind. Mpembe was heartbroken when the man he met when he was only 22 years old died.
“It feels like a part of me has been ripped out,” said then 58 year old Mpembe. “This man was my pillar of strength. He was a father, brother and actually everything to me. I have lost a part of me. Hopefully we will meet again.”
Mpembe suffered from a stroke in December last year and he was never the same after that. He was in-and-out of private hospital in Three Rivers where he passed on this week.
“Elias was so passionate about boxing to such an extent that money meant nothing to him; he would pay purses of his boxers from his own pockets. It did not matter where he found space in a tournament for his boxers. Elias would drive as far as East London, just to have his boxers fighting.” said Lesiba.
“I remember when Gabisile won the SA title, Elias was so happy that he bought her a brand-new car. He actually treated her like his own daughter.”
Lesiba said Mpembe's daughter informed him about the sad news on Tuesday. “I hope the children he trained continue with boxing because that will make Elias sleep peacefully,” he said. “It is painful and sad to lose such a loving and caring friend.”
We suffer from scarcity of fights, says Simwaka
Maboko bemoans lack of boxing champions from Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos