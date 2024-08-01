Confident Ngubane has a plan for Robinson in IBF bout

Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane, who is rated No 1 by the IBF, could be in pole position to challenge undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields if the South African wins the IBF Intercontinental belt on August 23.
Shields holds the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, WBF and The Ring belts. The reigning SA champion just needs to walk past Desley “Lady D” Robinson on August 23 to put pressure on the IBF's championship committee to mandate Shields to defend against her.
Ngubane and Desley come face to face for the vacant Intercontinental belt at Melbourne Pavilion in Australia. Ngubane's No 1 rating may be on the line against her foe, who is placed in the No 4 spot by the boxing sanctioning body based in Florida, US.
Their upcoming fight is scheduled for 10 rounds, at two minutes per round. On paper, Ngubane from Maritzburg has everything going her way – longevity, experience and durability – and she has fought 10 championship bouts.
Ngubane, who has been a professional boxer since 2010, has chalked up 13 wins against eight losses and three draws. Robinson, 36, began fighting in the professional ranks in 2019, and she has been involved in five championship fights. That includes her loss to New Zealander Lani Daniels for the IBF light-heavyweight title last December. Robinson has seven wins in 10 fights.
“I've watched her videos; she is taller than me, she uses her height and reach advantage well, jabbing, and she has good footwork,” said Ngubane.
“I have a plan which will be revealed inside the ring. I have been around; I can adjust and adapt.”
The boxer is trained by Sihle Mathenjwa at the WBC Gym opposite the Carlton Centre. Ngubane has not been lucky enough to showcase her capabilities abroad.
Her only fight outside SA was in 2018 when she lost to Stacey Copeland for the Commonwealth junior-middleweight belt at the International Convention Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe. She paid tribute to her manager, Brad Norman, for securing such a high-profile matchup.
“I joined Brad in May and he has secured such a big fight for me,” she said.
“Brad also provides accommodation and food for all the boxers he manages. I don't have to hustle for food and rent... Mine is to go to the gym and get myself in the best shape.
“I am in a space where I must just worry about improving my skills; that is why I am so confident about bringing this IBF International belt here at home. This is an opportunity to change my life. Brad believes in me, so I must repay him with the title.”
She described her trainer as a tower of strength when she felt weak.
“I am grateful to have such people in my life,” said Ngubane, who jets off to Australia on August 19.
